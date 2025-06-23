https://sputnikglobe.com/20250623/iran-evacuated-equipment-uranium-from-fordow-facility-days-before-us-strikes---reports-1122321657.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran removed equipment and uranium from the Fordow nuclear facility days before US strikes, the New York Times reports, citing two Israeli...
Last Sunday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that craters from penetrating munitions had been recorded at the Iranian nuclear facility of Fordow. At the same time, according to him, no one, including the IAEA, can currently assess the extent of damage underground at the Fordow facility. There is evidence that Iran has removed equipment and uranium from the facility in recent days, the newspaper said. There is mounting evidence that the Iranians, heeding repeated threats from US President Donald Trump to take military action, have removed 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%, the publication claims, citing two Israeli officials familiar with the intelligence data. The US struck three Iranian nuclear facilities in Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan on the night of June 22. The attack, according to Washington, was designed to destroy or seriously weaken Iran's nuclear program.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran removed equipment and uranium from the Fordow nuclear facility days before US strikes, the New York Times reports, citing two Israeli officials.
Last Sunday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that craters from penetrating munitions had been recorded at the Iranian nuclear facility of Fordow. At the same time, according to him, no one, including the IAEA, can currently assess the extent of damage underground at the Fordow facility.
There is evidence that Iran has removed equipment and uranium from the facility in recent days, the newspaper said.
There is mounting evidence that the Iranians, heeding repeated threats from US President Donald Trump to take military action, have removed 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%, the publication claims, citing two Israeli officials familiar with the intelligence data.
The US struck three Iranian nuclear facilities in Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan on the night of June 22. The attack, according to Washington, was designed to destroy or seriously weaken Iran's nuclear program.