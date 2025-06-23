https://sputnikglobe.com/20250623/putin-meets-irans-fm-araghchi-in-the-kremlin-1122323302.html

Putin Meets Iran's FM Araghchi in the Kremlin

Putin Meets Iran's FM Araghchi in the Kremlin

Putin and Iran's FM Araghchi hold talks in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the Kremlin, a Sputnik correspondent reported.The foreign minister arrived late on Sunday to hold talks with Putin and senior Russian officials and discuss the development of the situation in the Middle East and in the world after the US and Israeli strikes on Iran.Unprovoked aggression against Iran has no basis or justification, Putin stated during a meeting with Araghchi.Tehran is grateful to Moscow for condemning actions of Israel, US against Iran, Araghchi told Putin.Tehran believes actions of the US and Israel against Iran to be illegitimate and reiterates that the country has the right to defense itself, the foreign minister added.Tehran considers the actions of the US and Israel against Iran illegitimate, the Iranian side has right to defend itself, he added.

