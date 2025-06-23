International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250623/putin-meets-irans-fm-araghchi-in-the-kremlin-1122323302.html
Putin Meets Iran's FM Araghchi in the Kremlin
Putin Meets Iran's FM Araghchi in the Kremlin
Sputnik International
Putin and Iran's FM Araghchi hold talks in Moscow
2025-06-23T09:39+0000
2025-06-23T10:22+0000
world
vladimir putin
russia
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/12/1121888191_0:133:3170:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_d2ac0e746b436ced1ed65aaa2d281c77.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the Kremlin, a Sputnik correspondent reported.The foreign minister arrived late on Sunday to hold talks with Putin and senior Russian officials and discuss the development of the situation in the Middle East and in the world after the US and Israeli strikes on Iran.Unprovoked aggression against Iran has no basis or justification, Putin stated during a meeting with Araghchi.Tehran is grateful to Moscow for condemning actions of Israel, US against Iran, Araghchi told Putin.Tehran believes actions of the US and Israel against Iran to be illegitimate and reiterates that the country has the right to defense itself, the foreign minister added.Tehran considers the actions of the US and Israel against Iran illegitimate, the Iranian side has right to defend itself, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250623/key-updates-on-iran-israel-conflict-1122322346.html
russia
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/12/1121888191_220:0:2951:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a5639aaa9b6e1eb628b124a5d7793155.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
putin, araghchi, russia, iran
putin, araghchi, russia, iran

Putin Meets Iran's FM Araghchi in the Kremlin

09:39 GMT 23.06.2025 (Updated: 10:22 GMT 23.06.2025)
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2025
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Moscow to hold 'serious consultations' with President Putin following the US airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the Kremlin, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The foreign minister arrived late on Sunday to hold talks with Putin and senior Russian officials and discuss the development of the situation in the Middle East and in the world after the US and Israeli strikes on Iran.
Unprovoked aggression against Iran has no basis or justification, Putin stated during a meeting with Araghchi.
Tehran is grateful to Moscow for condemning actions of Israel, US against Iran, Araghchi told Putin.
"We would also like to thank Russia for strongly condemning these actions. Russia today is on the right side of history and international law. [Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei] and [Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian] asked me to convey their best wishes to you. I hope that today we will be able to discuss the full range of issues related to these events," Araghchi said, adding that attacks on Iran by the US and Israel are contributing to escalation of tensions in the Middle East.
Tehran believes actions of the US and Israel against Iran to be illegitimate and reiterates that the country has the right to defense itself, the foreign minister added.
Tehran considers the actions of the US and Israel against Iran illegitimate, the Iranian side has right to defend itself, he added.
An Israeli air force F-35 war plane. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2025
World
Key Updates on Iran-Israel Conflict
07:58 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала