Putin Meets Iran's FM Araghchi in the Kremlin

09:39 GMT 23.06.2025 (Updated: 10:22 GMT 23.06.2025)
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Moscow to hold 'serious consultations' with President Putin following the US airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the Kremlin, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The foreign minister arrived late on Sunday to hold talks with Putin and senior Russian officials and discuss the development of the situation in the Middle East and in the world after the US and Israeli strikes on Iran.
Unprovoked aggression against Iran has no basis or justification, Putin stated during a meeting with Araghchi.
Tehran is grateful to Moscow for condemning actions of Israel, US against Iran, Araghchi told Putin.
"We would also like to thank Russia for strongly condemning these actions. Russia today is on the right side of history and international law. [Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei] and [Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian] asked me to convey their best wishes to you. I hope that today we will be able to discuss the full range of issues related to these events," Araghchi said, adding that attacks on Iran by the US and Israel are contributing to escalation of tensions in the Middle East.
Tehran believes actions of the US and Israel against Iran to be illegitimate and reiterates that the country has the right to defense itself, the foreign minister added.
