https://sputnikglobe.com/20250623/key-updates-on-iran-israel-conflict-1122322346.html

Key Updates on Iran-Israel Conflict

Key Updates on Iran-Israel Conflict

Sputnik International

The Iranian military pledged a "decisive response" a day after the US strikes hit an array of nuclear sites in the Islamic Republic.

2025-06-23T07:58+0000

2025-06-23T07:58+0000

2025-06-23T07:58+0000

iran

israel

israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3

world

air defense

donald trump

vladimir putin

abbas araghchi

talks

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/17/1122322188_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7a337129446494761ba83de46903efcd.jpg

With the US joining Israel’s war with Iran, here’s what happened over the past 24 hours as the conflict heats up.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked six airfields in western, eastern, and central parts of Iran.During several retaliation raids, dozens of targets were hit simultaneously in Iran’s Isfahan, Bushehr, and Ahvaz, according to the IDF.Russia, China, and Pakistan asked the 15-member UN Security Council to adopt a resolution calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.How Does Iran React?Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stressed that “the Zionist enemy,” who has made “a big mistake” and “committed a big crime,” is being punished right now.What Does the US Say?President Donald Trump hinted at the possible "regime change" in Iran, in what came in sharp contrast with what members of his administration said earlier.The US military used diversion tactics as they deployed the B-2 bombers for the Iran strikes, according to the New York Times.The Israeli Air Force helped to ditch Iranian air defenses to clear a path for incoming B-2 stealth bombers, per Axios.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/bombing-of-irans-nuclear-sites-latest-in-long-list-of-acts-of-war-by-the-us-across-the-world--1122319456.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/irans-response-smart-calculated-painful-1122319081.html

iran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iranian military, iran-israel conflict, air defenses, dozens of targets, un security council