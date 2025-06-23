International
Key Updates on Iran-Israel Conflict
The Iranian military pledged a "decisive response" a day after the US strikes hit an array of nuclear sites in the Islamic Republic.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked six airfields in western, eastern, and central parts of Iran.During several retaliation raids, dozens of targets were hit simultaneously in Iran's Isfahan, Bushehr, and Ahvaz, according to the IDF.Russia, China, and Pakistan asked the 15-member UN Security Council to adopt a resolution calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.How Does Iran React?Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stressed that "the Zionist enemy," who has made "a big mistake" and "committed a big crime," is being punished right now.What Does the US Say?President Donald Trump hinted at the possible "regime change" in Iran, in what came in sharp contrast with what members of his administration said earlier.The US military used diversion tactics as they deployed the B-2 bombers for the Iran strikes, according to the New York Times.The Israeli Air Force helped to ditch Iranian air defenses to clear a path for incoming B-2 stealth bombers, per Axios.
Key Updates on Iran-Israel Conflict

With the US joining Israel’s war with Iran, here’s what happened over the past 24 hours as the conflict heats up.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked six airfields in western, eastern, and central parts of Iran.

Israel’s advanced Hermes drone was shot down by Iranian air defenses.

During several retaliation raids, dozens of targets were hit simultaneously in Iran’s Isfahan, Bushehr, and Ahvaz, according to the IDF.
Russia, China, and Pakistan asked the 15-member UN Security Council to adopt a resolution calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.
Analysis
Bombing of Iran's Nuclear Sites Latest 'in Long List of Acts of War' by the US Across the World
Yesterday, 15:33 GMT

How Does Iran React?

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Iran's UN envoy Amir-Saeid Iravani slammed the "blatant US aggression," accusing America of staging the attack under an "absurd pretext."
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stressed that “the Zionist enemy,” who has made “a big mistake” and “committed a big crime,” is being punished right now.

What Does the US Say?

President Donald Trump hinted at the possible "regime change" in Iran, in what came in sharp contrast with what members of his administration said earlier.
Vice President Marco Rubio said the possible closure of the Hormuz Strait by Iran will be an "economic suicide" for Tehran.
The US military used diversion tactics as they deployed the B-2 bombers for the Iran strikes, according to the New York Times.
The Israeli Air Force helped to ditch Iranian air defenses to clear a path for incoming B-2 stealth bombers, per Axios.
Analysis
Iran's Response: Smart, Calculated, Painful
Yesterday, 14:21 GMT
