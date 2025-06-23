https://sputnikglobe.com/20250623/us-used-misleading-maneuver-by-sending-some-bombers-away-from-middle-east---reports-1122321178.html

US Used Misleading Maneuver by Sending Some Bombers Away From Middle East - Reports

The United States used a diversionary maneuver by sending a group of bombers with their radar transponders turned on in the opposite direction from the Middle East, while a group of planes carrying bunker busters with their transponders turned off flew toward Iran, the New York Times reported.

The publication recalls that B-2 strategic bombers are the only military aircraft capable of carrying GBU-57 bunker busters and not being detected by Iranian radars. To create confusion during the attack planning, military officials decided to send two groups of B-2 bombers from Missouri at roughly the same time. One group was to fly west toward Guam with their transponders on so they could be tracked by commercial satellites, the newspaper said. The other group of bombers, numbering seven units, flew east toward Iran, fully loaded with bombs and with their transponders turned off to avoid detection, it said. The publication noted that such a move could have given many observers, and presumably Iran, a false impression of the timing and direction of Washington's planned attack. The United States struck three Iranian nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan on Sunday night. US President Donald Trump said that the strike aimed at crippling Iran's nuclear capabilities. He said Tehran must agree to "end this war" or face far more serious consequences. Iran denies the military component of its nuclear project. As IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on June 18, the agency's inspectors have not seen concrete evidence that Iran was pursuing a nuclear weapons program. The US intelligence community, contrary to statements by President Donald Trump and Israel, believed that Iran was not seeking to create nuclear weapons, as reported by CNN. Former British Ambassador to Uzbekistan Craig Murray told RIA Novosti that Iran had shown incredible patience and peacefulness over the past few years, despite Israel's actions.

