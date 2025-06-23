https://sputnikglobe.com/20250623/us-would-not-intervene-if-israel-had-not-been-on-brink-of-defeat---iranian-ex-ambassador-1122321325.html

US Would Not Intervene If Israel Had Not Been on Brink of Defeat - Iranian Ex-Ambassador

US Would Not Intervene If Israel Had Not Been on Brink of Defeat - Iranian Ex-Ambassador

Sputnik International

The United States would not have intervened in the Middle East conflict if Israel had not been on the brink of defeat, former Iranian Ambassador to Germany Seyed Hossein Mousavian told RIA Novosti.

2025-06-23T04:39+0000

2025-06-23T04:39+0000

2025-06-23T04:39+0000

world

middle east

donald trump

benjamin netanyahu

iran

israel

war of aggression

aggression

act of aggression

us hegemony

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122314717_0:0:2810:1582_1920x0_80_0_0_1e6f307c3c5b58c24212e2ca2562c8a9.jpg

"Israel not only failed in its ten-day military operation against Iran but was on the verge of defeat. Had Israel not been in a crisis, the U.S. would not have intervened," Mousavian said. He pointed out that while Iran has suffered irreparable damage, the negative consequences of the US attack against it will also harm the United States and jeopardize regional peace and security. "US President Donald Trump’s national security team either failed to properly assess the consequences of a U.S. military attack on Iran, or they were unable to dissuade the President—or perhaps the majority of them actually supported the decision. In any case, this event has further revealed the extent of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s influence over the White House," he added. The United States struck three Iranian nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan on Sunday night. US President Donald Trump said that the strike aimed at crippling Iran's nuclear capabilities. He said Tehran must agree to "end this war" or face far more serious consequences. Iran denies the military component of its nuclear project. As IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on June 18, the agency's inspectors have not seen concrete evidence that Iran was pursuing a nuclear weapons program. The US intelligence community, contrary to statements by President Donald Trump and Israel, believed that Iran was not seeking to create nuclear weapons, as reported by CNN. Former British Ambassador to Uzbekistan Craig Murray told RIA Novosti that Iran had shown incredible patience and peacefulness over the past few years, despite Israel's actions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/us-launches-strikes-on-irans-nuclear-facilities---trump-1122313390.html

iran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran's drone, missile attack on israel, iran's operation, true promise, iran israel relations, iran strikes israel, iran carries out retaliatory attack on israel, iran's airborne strike on israel, iran attacked israel with drones and missiles, iran attack hit designated targets in israel, what targets did iran's attack on israel hit, did iran's attack on israel cause damages, middle east tensions, iran islamic revolutionary guard corps, iran israel war, israeli airstrike, iran-israel war, iran-israel relations