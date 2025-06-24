https://sputnikglobe.com/20250624/all-nato-member-states-support-talks-with-iran---rutte-1122328425.html

All NATO Member States Support Talks With Iran - Rutte

All NATO Member States Support Talks With Iran - Rutte

Sputnik International

All NATO member states are in favor of holding talks with Iran on its nuclear program, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said.

2025-06-24T03:13+0000

2025-06-24T03:13+0000

2025-06-24T04:45+0000

world

iran

israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3

israel

nato

mark rutte

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0a/1122221974_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_295fdc65dc13ac7cfec373efd93c0cbc.jpg

It is natural that everyone wants to negotiate, Rutte said in an interview with the Telewizja Polska broadcaster. At the same time, all member states of the alliance also believe that Iran should never obtain nuclear weapons, he added. When asked what NATO would do if US President Donald Trump asked the allies for help in his military operation against Iran, Rutte said he did not believe it was likely. Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran in the early hours of June 13, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Tehran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 on June 13 evening, hitting military targets inside Israel. On June 22, the United States struck three Iranian nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan, joining Israel's campaign against Iran. US President Donald Trump said after the attack that Tehran "must now agree to end this war" or face far more serious consequences. On Monday, Iran launched a missile strike on the United States' Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in response to the US attack. Iran denies the military dimension of its nuclear program. The International Atomic Energy Agency has not seen concrete evidence that Iran has an active nuclear weapons program, Director General Rafael Grossi said on June 18. US intelligence assessments reached a similar conclusion that Iran was not actively pursuing nuclear weapons, CNN reported on June 17, citing people familiar with the issue. A former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan, human rights activist Craig Murray, told Sputnik that Iran had been "extraordinarily responsible and patient" over the last several years, despite Israel's actions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250623/mission-possible-iran-has-the-means-to-shut-down-strait-of-hormuz-1122325085.html

iran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mark rutte speech, nato on iran-israel conflict, israel-iran war, iran nuclear talks, iran-israel war