https://sputnikglobe.com/20250624/around-100-protest-against-nato-summit-in-the-hague-1122331996.html
Around 100 Protest Against NATO Summit in The Hague
Around 100 Protest Against NATO Summit in The Hague
Sputnik International
Around 100 people rallied in The Hague on Tuesday in protest against the NATO summit, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.
2025-06-24T15:46+0000
2025-06-24T15:46+0000
2025-06-24T15:46+0000
world
the hague
nato
protests
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/18/1122331838_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_46c1782707e60d381534080583b7ac48.jpg
The demonstration was organized by the Volkeren voor vrede (Peoples For Peace) movement. Protesters called for peace and held up posters that read "Let's stop NATO together" and "We are for Peace." Rudi Kennes, a Belgian member of the European Parliament from The Left group, took part in the rally. Kennes told RIA Novosti he was concerned by NATO's preparations for war, saying he preferred seeing several countries defend themselves collectively, instead of bombing other countries. Human rights groups believe that NATO is not a self-defensive alliance, but rather an aggressive war machine that is not there to protect people, but to manipulate other countries, Volkeren voor vrede activist Mark Lie A Kwie said. The two-day NATO summit kicks off in The Hague on Tuesday. About 150 heads of state and ministers are expected to attend the event. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Monday that the allies would discuss increasing defense spending to 5% of GDP. They are also expected to agree on military support and financial aid for Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/nato-launches-spy-net-over-russia-under-fake-pretext-1122250327.html
the hague
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/18/1122331838_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ffad9f70eeb703901f22ad1fcf829e7d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
anti nato protests, hague protests
anti nato protests, hague protests
Around 100 Protest Against NATO Summit in The Hague
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Around 100 people rallied in The Hague on Tuesday in protest against the NATO summit, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.
The demonstration was organized by the Volkeren voor vrede (Peoples For Peace) movement. Protesters called for peace and held up posters that read "Let's stop NATO together" and "We are for Peace."
Rudi Kennes, a Belgian member of the European Parliament from The Left group, took part in the rally. Kennes told RIA Novosti he was concerned by NATO's preparations for war, saying he preferred seeing several countries defend themselves collectively, instead of bombing other countries.
Human rights groups believe that NATO is not a self-defensive alliance, but rather an aggressive war machine that is not there to protect people, but to manipulate other countries, Volkeren voor vrede activist Mark Lie A Kwie said.
The two-day NATO summit kicks off in The Hague on Tuesday. About 150 heads of state and ministers are expected to attend the event. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Monday that the allies would discuss increasing defense spending to 5% of GDP. They are also expected to agree on military support and financial aid for Ukraine.