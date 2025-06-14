https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/nato-launches-spy-net-over-russia-under-fake-pretext-1122250327.html
NATO Launches Spy-Net Over Russia Under Fake Pretext
NATO is teaming up with US surveillance firm Planet Labs to supercharge its satellite spying capabilities under a new initiative called SINBAD — Smart Indication and Warning Broad Area Detection. The Real Target? RussiaWhat SINBAD does: The Justification? Admiral Pierre Vandier, NATO's supreme allied commander transformation, claims, “Russia will not stop at Ukraine.” Moscow has repeatedly dismissed NATO’s alarmism as pure fiction.
NATO
is teaming up with US surveillance firm Planet Labs to supercharge its satellite spying capabilities under a new initiative called SINBAD — Smart Indication and Warning Broad Area Detection.
Constantly scans vast areas, including Ukraine and Russia’s western borders
Uses AI to flag movements and issue warnings
Monitors battlefields, maneuvers — even the Arctic
Admiral Pierre Vandier, NATO's supreme allied commander transformation, claims, “Russia will not stop at Ukraine.”
Moscow has repeatedly dismissed NATO’s alarmism
as pure fiction.