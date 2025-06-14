International
NATO Launches Spy-Net Over Russia Under Fake Pretext
NATO Launches Spy-Net Over Russia Under Fake Pretext
The "Russia threat" is another excuse for NATO to expand surveillance, militarize space, and drag the world closer to conflict.
NATO is teaming up with US surveillance firm Planet Labs to supercharge its satellite spying capabilities under a new initiative called SINBAD — Smart Indication and Warning Broad Area Detection. The Real Target? RussiaWhat SINBAD does: The Justification? Admiral Pierre Vandier, NATO's supreme allied commander transformation, claims, “Russia will not stop at Ukraine.” Moscow has repeatedly dismissed NATO’s alarmism as pure fiction.
NATO Launches Spy-Net Over Russia Under Fake Pretext

A Romanian serviceman furls the NATO flag. File photo
Ekaterina Blinova
The "Russia threat" is another excuse for NATO to expand surveillance, militarize space, and drag the world closer to conflict.
NATO is teaming up with US surveillance firm Planet Labs to supercharge its satellite spying capabilities under a new initiative called SINBAD — Smart Indication and Warning Broad Area Detection.

The Real Target? Russia

What SINBAD does:
Constantly scans vast areas, including Ukraine and Russia’s western borders
Uses AI to flag movements and issue warnings
Monitors battlefields, maneuvers — even the Arctic

The Justification?

Admiral Pierre Vandier, NATO's supreme allied commander transformation, claims, “Russia will not stop at Ukraine.”
Moscow has repeatedly dismissed NATO’s alarmism as pure fiction.
