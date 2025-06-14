https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/nato-launches-spy-net-over-russia-under-fake-pretext-1122250327.html

NATO Launches Spy-Net Over Russia Under Fake Pretext

NATO Launches Spy-Net Over Russia Under Fake Pretext

Sputnik International

The "Russia threat" is another excuse for NATO to expand surveillance, militarize space, and drag the world closer to conflict.

2025-06-14T09:55+0000

2025-06-14T09:55+0000

2025-06-14T09:55+0000

world

military & intelligence

russia

ukraine

arctic

nato

us

europe

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/05/1112405858_0:0:2968:1669_1920x0_80_0_0_90f76e92599a773adc3cf7fabef8e358.jpg

NATO is teaming up with US surveillance firm Planet Labs to supercharge its satellite spying capabilities under a new initiative called SINBAD — Smart Indication and Warning Broad Area Detection. The Real Target? RussiaWhat SINBAD does: The Justification? Admiral Pierre Vandier, NATO's supreme allied commander transformation, claims, “Russia will not stop at Ukraine.” Moscow has repeatedly dismissed NATO’s alarmism as pure fiction.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250611/nato-gearing-up-for-direct-showdown-with-russia--top-russian-diplomat--1122225523.html

russia

ukraine

arctic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

nato, sinbad, nato surveillance, nato ramping up spying on russia, nato spies on russia, nato spies on arctic, nato uses pretext of russia "threat" to ramp up surveillance