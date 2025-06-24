https://sputnikglobe.com/20250624/blockage-of-hormuz-strait-to-cause-global-oil-shock-yemeni-ambassador-to-egypt-1122332312.html
Blockage of Hormuz Strait to Cause Global 'Oil Shock' - Yemeni Ambassador to Egypt
The closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran will significantly affect oil production and cause an "oil shock" in the region, Yemeni Ambassador to Egypt Khaled Mahfouz Bahah told Sputnik in an interview.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran will significantly affect oil production and cause an "oil shock" in the region, Yemeni Ambassador to Egypt Khaled Mahfouz Bahah told Sputnik in an interview.
"Twenty percent of the global oil supplies go through the strait, so its blockage would cause an oil shock, especially if it is combined with the blockage of the Bab al-Mandab Strait," Bahah said.
Yemen will be the first country to feel the effects of the closure, especially since the Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, controls a significant part of its territory and is able to block the strait as well, the ambassador said.
"Yemen is currently in a state of war and is used to it, so the closure of the straits will not affect it as much as other nations in the region. The closure of the Hormuz Strait, however, will cause a global oil shock," Bahah said.
Iranian authorities have on multiple occasions stated that they reserve the right to close the Strait of Hormuz in response to attacks by Israel. On Sunday, the Iranian parliament agreed that the strait should be closed, Esmail Kowsari, a member of the parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said.
The situation in the Middle East escalated on June 13, when Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Tehran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise III, hitting military targets inside Israel. On June 22, the United States struck three Iranian nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan, joining Israel's campaign against Iran. US President Donald Trump said after the attack that Tehran "must now agree to end this war" or face far more serious consequences.
On Monday, Iran launched a missile strike on the US's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in response to the US attack. Trump said late on Monday that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire that would, after 24 hours, be an official end to the 12-day war. On Tuesday, Trump said that the ceasefire between Iran and Israel was now in effect, urging the sides not to violate it.