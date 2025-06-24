https://sputnikglobe.com/20250624/ceasefire-between-iran--israel-comes-into-effect---tv-1122329042.html

Irani Confirms Ceasefire, Warns of Retaliation if Israel Strikes Again

Irani Confirms Ceasefire, Warns of Retaliation if Israel Strikes Again

Sputnik International

Tehran confirms ceasefire with Israel, but will respond to any aggression against it, Iran's Supreme National Security Council said on Tuesday.

2025-06-24T07:07+0000

2025-06-24T07:07+0000

2025-06-24T09:48+0000

world

middle east

donald trump

abbas araghchi

israel

iran

israel defense forces (idf)

israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/15/1122306823_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cc1c8ea9f7cbd6e1ab5c360239b4babb.jpg

"Statement by the Supreme Security Council of Iran regarding the halt in the war that the Zionist enemy was forced to undertake," the council said in a statement, as quoted by the state-run IRIB TV channel. The council has also said that the Iranian armed forces, "without any faith" in the statements of the opposite side, "are ready to give a decisive response to any aggressive action by the enemy that will make [them] regret it."Earlier on Tuesday Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported a ceasefire between Iran and Israel has come into effect following multiple missile strikes on Israeli territory.The Israel Defense Forces said that Iran launched six missile strikes over the past night. On Monday night, US President Donald Trump said that Iran and Israel had reached a 24-hour ceasefire that would be "an official end to the 12-day war." Trump also congratulated both Israel and Iran on having "stamina, courage and intelligence" to end the armed conflict. However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said later that there is currently no agreement with Israel on a ceasefire or an end to military operations. He noted that if Israel stops its attacks "no later than 4 am Tehran time [00:30 GMT]" on June 24, Tehran will do the same.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250624/trump-announces-complete-and-total-ceasefire-between-iran-and-israel--1122328555.html

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, israel, iran-israel escalation, iran-israel conflict, iran-israel ceasefire