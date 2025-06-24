International
Iran Counts on Oman's Help in Nuclear Talks With US - President
Iran Counts on Oman's Help in Nuclear Talks With US - President
Iran continues to count on the assistance of Oman, which mediated the now-stalled nuclear talks with the United States, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday.
2025-06-24T16:02+0000
"The Iranian people will never forget... assistance in conducting negotiations. I hope that we will be able to enjoy your support, going forward," Pezeshkian said during a phone conversation with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. Since April 12, Iran and the US have held five rounds of indirect, Oman-mediated nuclear talks. On June 14, Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi said that the sixth round, set for June 15 in Muscat, had been canceled due to fighting between Iran and Israel. The situation in the Middle East escalated on June 13, when Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Tehran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise III, hitting military targets inside Israel. On June 22, the United States struck three Iranian nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan, joining Israel's campaign against Iran.
iran
oman
16:02 GMT 24.06.2025
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran continues to count on the assistance of Oman, which mediated the now-stalled nuclear talks with the United States, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday.
"The Iranian people will never forget... assistance in conducting negotiations. I hope that we will be able to enjoy your support, going forward," Pezeshkian said during a phone conversation with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.
Since April 12, Iran and the US have held five rounds of indirect, Oman-mediated nuclear talks. On June 14, Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi said that the sixth round, set for June 15 in Muscat, had been canceled due to fighting between Iran and Israel.
World
Iran Took Measures in Advance to Restore Nuclear Industry - State Atomic Energy Organization
10:09 GMT
The situation in the Middle East escalated on June 13, when Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Tehran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise III, hitting military targets inside Israel. On June 22, the United States struck three Iranian nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan, joining Israel's campaign against Iran.
