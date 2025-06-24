https://sputnikglobe.com/20250624/iran-counts-on-omans-help-in-nuclear-talks-with-us---president-1122332468.html

Iran Counts on Oman's Help in Nuclear Talks With US - President

Iran Counts on Oman's Help in Nuclear Talks With US - President

Sputnik International

Iran continues to count on the assistance of Oman, which mediated the now-stalled nuclear talks with the United States, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday.

2025-06-24T16:02+0000

2025-06-24T16:02+0000

2025-06-24T16:02+0000

world

middle east

iran

oman

masoud pezeshkian

nuclear talks

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122260076_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_678022cc85a11be55482886a23fcd55f.jpg

"The Iranian people will never forget... assistance in conducting negotiations. I hope that we will be able to enjoy your support, going forward," Pezeshkian said during a phone conversation with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. Since April 12, Iran and the US have held five rounds of indirect, Oman-mediated nuclear talks. On June 14, Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi said that the sixth round, set for June 15 in Muscat, had been canceled due to fighting between Iran and Israel. The situation in the Middle East escalated on June 13, when Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Tehran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise III, hitting military targets inside Israel. On June 22, the United States struck three Iranian nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan, joining Israel's campaign against Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250624/iran-took-measures-in-advance-to-restore-nuclear-industry---state-atomic-energy-organization-1122331206.html

iran

oman

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran nuclear talks, iran us negotiations