International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250624/iran-took-measures-in-advance-to-restore-nuclear-industry---state-atomic-energy-organization-1122331206.html
Iran Took Measures in Advance to Restore Nuclear Industry - State Atomic Energy Organization
Iran Took Measures in Advance to Restore Nuclear Industry - State Atomic Energy Organization
Sputnik International
Tehran has taken measures in advance to restore the nuclear industry so that there are no pauses in its work, Iranian Vice President and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said on Tuesday.
2025-06-24T10:09+0000
2025-06-24T10:09+0000
world
benjamin netanyahu
donald trump
middle east
israel
iran
tehran
atomic energy organization of iran
iranian nuclear program
israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0c/1122230568_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5bc3fa9bbf920945f7749f6e036a3585.jpg
"We have taken the necessary measures to assess the damage, and recovery measures have also been taken in advance. We have a program in place to prevent any interruptions in production and service provision," Eslami said, as broadcast by national media.Earlier in the day the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel has achieved all goals of its military operation against Iran by eliminating nuclear and missile threats. "Last night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security cabinet meeting with the defense minister, the chief of the General Staff and the head of Mossad to announce that Israel has not only achieved all of the goals of the operation ... [against Iran] but has exceeded them. Israel has eliminated an immediate, existential dual threat — nuclear and ballistic missile," the office said in a statement. In connection with the achievement of the strategic objectives of the operation, and in full coordination with US President Donald Trump, Israel accepted his initiative for a bilateral ceasefire, the statement read. "Israel will respond decisively to any violation of the ceasefire," the office added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/iaea-sees-no-proof-of-irans-nuclear-weapons-program-1122279576.html
israel
iran
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0c/1122230568_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9dab8acb0f15707f52fa60a3d9aca444.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, israel, iran-israel condlict, iran-israel escalation, iranian nuclear sites, iran nuclear objects, iran nuclear program
iran, israel, iran-israel condlict, iran-israel escalation, iranian nuclear sites, iran nuclear objects, iran nuclear program

Iran Took Measures in Advance to Restore Nuclear Industry - State Atomic Energy Organization

10:09 GMT 24.06.2025
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiAn Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010.
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2025
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran has taken measures in advance to restore the nuclear industry so that there are no pauses in its work, Iranian Vice President and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said on Tuesday.
"We have taken the necessary measures to assess the damage, and recovery measures have also been taken in advance. We have a program in place to prevent any interruptions in production and service provision," Eslami said, as broadcast by national media.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General, Rafael Grossi. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2025
World
IAEA Sees No Proof of Iran’s Nuclear Weapons Program
18 June, 14:22 GMT
Earlier in the day the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel has achieved all goals of its military operation against Iran by eliminating nuclear and missile threats.
"Last night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security cabinet meeting with the defense minister, the chief of the General Staff and the head of Mossad to announce that Israel has not only achieved all of the goals of the operation ... [against Iran] but has exceeded them. Israel has eliminated an immediate, existential dual threat — nuclear and ballistic missile," the office said in a statement.
In connection with the achievement of the strategic objectives of the operation, and in full coordination with US President Donald Trump, Israel accepted his initiative for a bilateral ceasefire, the statement read.
"Israel will respond decisively to any violation of the ceasefire," the office added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала