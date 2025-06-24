https://sputnikglobe.com/20250624/iran-took-measures-in-advance-to-restore-nuclear-industry---state-atomic-energy-organization-1122331206.html
Iran Took Measures in Advance to Restore Nuclear Industry - State Atomic Energy Organization
Sputnik International
Tehran has taken measures in advance to restore the nuclear industry so that there are no pauses in its work, Iranian Vice President and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said on Tuesday.
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran has taken measures in advance to restore the nuclear industry so that there are no pauses in its work, Iranian Vice President and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said on Tuesday.
"We have taken the necessary measures to assess the damage, and recovery measures have also been taken in advance. We have a program in place to prevent any interruptions in production and service provision," Eslami said, as broadcast by national media.
Earlier in the day the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel has achieved all goals of its military operation against Iran by eliminating nuclear and missile threats.
"Last night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security cabinet meeting with the defense minister, the chief of the General Staff and the head of Mossad to announce that Israel has not only achieved all of the goals of the operation ... [against Iran] but has exceeded them. Israel has eliminated an immediate, existential dual threat — nuclear and ballistic missile," the office said in a statement.
In connection with the achievement of the strategic objectives of the operation, and in full coordination with US President Donald Trump, Israel accepted his initiative for a bilateral ceasefire, the statement read.
"Israel will respond decisively to any violation of the ceasefire," the office added.