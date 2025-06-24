International
Iran-Israel Ceasefire: Can It Last?
Iran-Israel Ceasefire: Can It Last?
Despite Donald Trump's angry reaction to Israel violating the ceasefire with Iran, there likely won't be any repercussions because Trump himself is "part of this war," veteran war correspondent Elijah J. Magnier tells Sputnik.
Trump “is the first who used the ruse against Iran" to call for nuclear talks, while he then “gave the green light to Netanyahu to start the war,” not to mention sending US aircraft to bomb Iran.Now, Trump is “trying to look like the good guy who's stopping a war that he has given a green light to the Israeli to start.”Despite Netanyahu’s posturing, the US holds considerable leverage over Israel because the latter can start a war on its own but cannot finish it. “Even against non-state actors like Hamas or Hezbollah, the Israelis scream for support from the United States.”Though both Israel and Iran seem calm and willing to stop fighting, this seems more like a new chapter of this conflict rather than peace. “Whether this chapter begins with a missile barrage or nuclear test, or for Iran to make a nuclear bomb, it will depend on what the future is going to tell us.”
Iran-Israel Ceasefire: Can It Last?

17:29 GMT 24.06.2025
Despite Donald Trump’s angry reaction to Israel violating the ceasefire with Iran, there likely won’t be any repercussions because Trump himself is “part of this war," veteran war correspondent Elijah J. Magnier tells Sputnik.
Trump “is the first who used the ruse against Iran" to call for nuclear talks, while he then “gave the green light to Netanyahu to start the war,” not to mention sending US aircraft to bomb Iran.
Now, Trump is “trying to look like the good guy who's stopping a war that he has given a green light to the Israeli to start.”
Despite Netanyahu’s posturing, the US holds considerable leverage over Israel because the latter can start a war on its own but cannot finish it. “Even against non-state actors like Hamas or Hezbollah, the Israelis scream for support from the United States.”
Analysis
Why Israel's Blitzkrieg Tactics Failed to Break Iran
16:03 GMT
Though both Israel and Iran seem calm and willing to stop fighting, this seems more like a new chapter of this conflict rather than peace. “Whether this chapter begins with a missile barrage or nuclear test, or for Iran to make a nuclear bomb, it will depend on what the future is going to tell us.”
