Why Israel's Blitzkrieg Tactics Failed to Break Iran
Why Israel’s Blitzkrieg Tactics Failed to Break Iran
Following Israel’s latest strikes on Iran, which targeted not just military figures but entire families, Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi sharply criticizes Tel Aviv’s actions and explained why they failed to achieve regime change.
Why Israel’s Blitzkrieg Tactics Failed to Break Iran

Following Israel’s latest strikes on Iran, which targeted not just military figures but entire families, Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi sharply criticizes Tel Aviv’s actions and explained why they failed to achieve regime change.

Brutal Tactics

Marandi calls the assault a clear act of terror with echoes of Nazi-style tactics:
"Not only did they murder senior military officials in their Blitzkrieg attack, similar to the Nazi Germany attack, but they murdered families, neighbors, and in cases they murdered everyone in buildings," Marandi tells Sputnik.

Dangerous Leadership

According to Marandi, Israel’s leadership is operating with no moral boundaries:
"The [Benjamin] Netanyahu regime is one of the most dangerous regimes in contemporary human history."
And the issue runs deeper than one man: "They are ethno-supremacists and they consider others as inferior human beings."
Iran Didn’t Break

Despite psychological warfare and direct threats, Iranian military leadership held firm:
“They reportedly called 20 Iranian generals, demanding surrender videos — or their families would be killed. NOT ONE complied.”
This, he says, revealed the strength of Iran’s armed forces: “It shows how dedicated they are.”

Failed Mission

Marandi concludes that Israel’s goals were not only brutal, but also unsuccessful. “They wanted to bring about regime change, but they failed utterly. This attack only exposed them to the world.”
“It was Netanyahu begging for a ceasefire.”
