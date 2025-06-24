https://sputnikglobe.com/20250624/why-israels-blitzkrieg-tactics-failed-to-break-iran-1122331664.html

Why Israel’s Blitzkrieg Tactics Failed to Break Iran

Why Israel’s Blitzkrieg Tactics Failed to Break Iran

Sputnik International

Following Israel’s latest strikes on Iran, which targeted not just military figures but entire families, Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi sharply criticizes Tel Aviv’s actions and explained why they failed to achieve regime change.

2025-06-24T16:03+0000

2025-06-24T16:03+0000

2025-06-24T16:03+0000

analysis

middle east

seyed mohammad marandi

benjamin netanyahu

israel

iran

israel-iran escalation: rising lion vs true promise 3

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0d/1122239539_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a33b4c0ab45bb7aad2ef5ccaeca53b2b.jpg

Brutal TacticsMarandi calls the assault a clear act of terror with echoes of Nazi-style tactics:"Not only did they murder senior military officials in their Blitzkrieg attack, similar to the Nazi Germany attack, but they murdered families, neighbors, and in cases they murdered everyone in buildings," Marandi tells Sputnik.Dangerous LeadershipAccording to Marandi, Israel’s leadership is operating with no moral boundaries:"The [Benjamin] Netanyahu regime is one of the most dangerous regimes in contemporary human history."And the issue runs deeper than one man: "They are ethno-supremacists and they consider others as inferior human beings."Iran Didn’t BreakDespite psychological warfare and direct threats, Iranian military leadership held firm:“They reportedly called 20 Iranian generals, demanding surrender videos — or their families would be killed. NOT ONE complied.”This, he says, revealed the strength of Iran’s armed forces: “It shows how dedicated they are.”Failed MissionMarandi concludes that Israel’s goals were not only brutal, but also unsuccessful. “They wanted to bring about regime change, but they failed utterly. This attack only exposed them to the world.”“It was Netanyahu begging for a ceasefire.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250624/israel-targets-iranian-nuclear-scientists-along-with-their-families-1122330740.html

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

iran israel conflict, israeli attacks on iran, israeli strikes on iran