Russia Names Ukrainian Generals Behind Hostage-Taking in Kursk Region

Russia Names Ukrainian Generals Behind Hostage-Taking in Kursk Region

Russian investigators have identified the commanders of the Ukrainian armed forces who led the illegal removal of civilians from the Kursk Region, and their whereabouts are being established, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"During the investigation of the criminal case on the hostage taking of residents of the Kursk Region and their removal from the territory of Russia, military investigators in cooperation with the FSB received information on the involvement in the crime of officials of the armed forces of Ukraine — the military commandant, Major General Eduard Moskalev and the press officer of the commandant's office, Colonel Alexei Dmitroshkovsky," Petrenko said. Under the command of Moskalev and Dmitroshkovsky, Ukrainian security forces in Sudzha took civilians hostage, then took them out of Russia and illegally held them until May 2025 in the Sumy region of Ukraine, the official added.

