International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250624/russia-names-ukrainian-generals-behind-hostage-taking-in-kursk-region-1122331081.html
Russia Names Ukrainian Generals Behind Hostage-Taking in Kursk Region
Russia Names Ukrainian Generals Behind Hostage-Taking in Kursk Region
Sputnik International
Russian investigators have identified the commanders of the Ukrainian armed forces who led the illegal removal of civilians from the Kursk Region, and their whereabouts are being established, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik on Tuesday.
2025-06-24T10:00+0000
2025-06-24T10:00+0000
russia
russia
ukraine
kursk
russian federal security service (fsb)
russian investigative committee
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/19/1121687201_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f804e6de8fbf286f539fe93d4b8c28d2.jpg
"During the investigation of the criminal case on the hostage taking of residents of the Kursk Region and their removal from the territory of Russia, military investigators in cooperation with the FSB received information on the involvement in the crime of officials of the armed forces of Ukraine — the military commandant, Major General Eduard Moskalev and the press officer of the commandant's office, Colonel Alexei Dmitroshkovsky," Petrenko said. Under the command of Moskalev and Dmitroshkovsky, Ukrainian security forces in Sudzha took civilians hostage, then took them out of Russia and illegally held them until May 2025 in the Sumy region of Ukraine, the official added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250608/ukrainian-forces-used-all-kursk-churches-as-military-bases-violating-international-law-1122214245.html
russia
ukraine
kursk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/19/1121687201_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b9a09d171c9e0f8baf0950103d8fff11.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, kursk region, russian investigative committe, russian federal security service (fsb)
russia, ukraine, kursk region, russian investigative committe, russian federal security service (fsb)

Russia Names Ukrainian Generals Behind Hostage-Taking in Kursk Region

10:00 GMT 24.06.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankA view shows a destroyed car in the town of Sudzha, recaptured by Russian forces amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Kursk region, Russia.
A view shows a destroyed car in the town of Sudzha, recaptured by Russian forces amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Kursk region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian investigators have identified the commanders of the Ukrainian armed forces who led the illegal removal of civilians from the Kursk Region, and their whereabouts are being established, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"During the investigation of the criminal case on the hostage taking of residents of the Kursk Region and their removal from the territory of Russia, military investigators in cooperation with the FSB received information on the involvement in the crime of officials of the armed forces of Ukraine — the military commandant, Major General Eduard Moskalev and the press officer of the commandant's office, Colonel Alexei Dmitroshkovsky," Petrenko said.
Church in Kursk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Forces Used All Kursk Churches as Military Bases, Violating International Law
8 June, 14:19 GMT
Under the command of Moskalev and Dmitroshkovsky, Ukrainian security forces in Sudzha took civilians hostage, then took them out of Russia and illegally held them until May 2025 in the Sumy region of Ukraine, the official added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала