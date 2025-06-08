https://sputnikglobe.com/20250608/ukrainian-forces-used-all-kursk-churches-as-military-bases-violating-international-law-1122214245.html
Ukrainian Forces Used All Kursk Churches as Military Bases, Violating International Law
The Ukrainian armed forces used all the churches in the part of Russia's Kursk Region as military objects during the period of occupation, Ivan Kopyl, the head of the human rights defense project Verum, told Sputnik.
He said that, according to the 1954 Hague Convention, the occupying party need to protect the cultural objects of the occupied territory. In March, Russian forces launched a large-scale offensive in the Kursk Region that was attacked by the Ukrainian forces in August 2024. On April 26, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov announced that the Kursk Region was fully liberated, as the last of the settlements had been cleared of Ukrainian military presence.
KURSK, Russia (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces used all the churches in the part of Russia's Kursk Region as military objects during the period of occupation, Ivan Kopyl, the head of the human rights defense project Verum, told Sputnik.
"Absolutely all churches were used as military facilities, which is not accepted under international humanitarian law," Kopyl said.
He said that, according to the 1954 Hague Convention, the occupying party need to protect the cultural objects
of the occupied territory.
"The occupying country should avoid, as far as possible, deploying its armed forces in cultural sites such as churches, and moreover not only in the sites themselves but also near them, unfortunately the Ukrainian armed forces did not do it," Kopyl said.
In March, Russian forces launched a large-scale offensive in the Kursk Region that was attacked by the Ukrainian forces in August 2024. On April 26, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov announced that the Kursk Region was fully liberated, as the last of the settlements had been cleared of Ukrainian military presence.