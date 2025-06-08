https://sputnikglobe.com/20250608/ukrainian-forces-used-all-kursk-churches-as-military-bases-violating-international-law-1122214245.html

Ukrainian Forces Used All Kursk Churches as Military Bases, Violating International Law

The Ukrainian armed forces used all the churches in the part of Russia's Kursk Region as military objects during the period of occupation, Ivan Kopyl, the head of the human rights defense project Verum, told Sputnik.

He said that, according to the 1954 Hague Convention, the occupying party need to protect the cultural objects of the occupied territory. In March, Russian forces launched a large-scale offensive in the Kursk Region that was attacked by the Ukrainian forces in August 2024. On April 26, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov announced that the Kursk Region was fully liberated, as the last of the settlements had been cleared of Ukrainian military presence.

