Russia Slams Israel's Self-Defense Claims, Sees No Proof of Iranian Threat

There was not a single fact presented that Iran was allegedly preparing an attack on Israel, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"References to the right to self-defense, I think, cannot mislead anyone because not a single fact, not even a single suspicion has been presented regarding the version that Iran either attacked or was preparing an attack on Israel," Lavrov told the Primakov Readings forum. Russia is still ready to participate in resolving the conflict between Iran and Israel, but it will not impose itself as a mediator, Lavrov said.

