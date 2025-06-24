https://sputnikglobe.com/20250624/russia-slams-israels-self-defense-claims-sees-no-proof-of-iranian-threat-1122330960.html
Russia Slams Israel's Self-Defense Claims, Sees No Proof of Iranian Threat
Sputnik International
There was not a single fact presented that Iran was allegedly preparing an attack on Israel, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"References to the right to self-defense, I think, cannot mislead anyone because not a single fact, not even a single suspicion has been presented regarding the version that Iran either attacked or was preparing an attack on Israel," Lavrov told the Primakov Readings forum. Russia is still ready to participate in resolving the conflict between Iran and Israel, but it will not impose itself as a mediator, Lavrov said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There was not a single fact presented that Iran was allegedly preparing an attack on Israel, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"References to the right to self-defense, I think, cannot mislead anyone because not a single fact, not even a single suspicion has been presented regarding the version that Iran either attacked or was preparing an attack on Israel," Lavrov told the Primakov Readings forum.
Russia is still ready to participate in resolving the conflict between Iran and Israel, but it will not impose itself as a mediator, Lavrov said.
"Our proposals on how to resolve this situation were made quite a long time ago, they were made during confidential contacts with the Americans, the Israelis, and the Iranian side, including during high-level contacts. Both Washington, Tel Aviv, and Tehran reacted positively, but nothing followed in practical terms to implement the ideas that were put forward," Lavrov said.