https://sputnikglobe.com/20250624/trump-says-does-not-want-regime-change-in-iran-due-to-possible-chaos-1122331534.html
Trump Says Does Not Want Regime Change in Iran Due to Possible Chaos
Trump Says Does Not Want Regime Change in Iran Due to Possible Chaos
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he does not want to see a regime change in Iran because such events "take chaos," and chaos can stall the normalization of the situation in the region.
2025-06-24T15:22+0000
2025-06-24T15:22+0000
2025-06-24T15:23+0000
world
iran
us
donald trump
regime change
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1a/1121933585_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4df911840bc8c080f76936e39769396d.jpg
"If there was [the regime change], there was. But no, I do not want to. I would like to see everything calm down as quickly as possible. Regime change takes chaos—and ideally, we don't want to see so much chaos," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One when asked whether he wants to see the regime change in Iran. The US president added that Iranians "are very good traders, very good business people," and because of that, they will be able to rebuild the country and "do a good job." The situation in the Middle East escalated on June 13, when Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Tehran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise III, hitting military targets inside Israel. On June 22, the United States struck three Iranian nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordo, and Isfahan, joining Israel's campaign against Iran. US President Donald Trump said after the attack that Tehran "must now agree to end this war" or face far more serious consequences. On Monday, Iran launched a missile strike on the US's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in response to the US attack. The strike resulted in zero casualties, as all the missiles apart from one were intercepted. Trump said late on Monday that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire. On Tuesday, Trump said that the ceasefire between Iran and Israel was now in effect.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250624/iran-took-measures-in-advance-to-restore-nuclear-industry---state-atomic-energy-organization-1122331206.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1a/1121933585_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_322d2f75d09a39541cb1fe2c351ea66d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump iran regime change, us iran relations
trump iran regime change, us iran relations
Trump Says Does Not Want Regime Change in Iran Due to Possible Chaos
15:22 GMT 24.06.2025 (Updated: 15:23 GMT 24.06.2025)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he does not want to see a regime change in Iran because such events "take chaos," and chaos can stall the normalization of the situation in the region.
"If there was [the regime change], there was. But no, I do not want to. I would like to see everything calm down as quickly as possible. Regime change takes chaos—and ideally, we don't want to see so much chaos," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One when asked whether he wants to see the regime change in Iran.
The US president added that Iranians "are very good traders, very good business people," and because of that, they will be able to rebuild the country and "do a good job."
The situation in the Middle East escalated on June 13, when Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program.
Tehran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise III, hitting military targets inside Israel.
On June 22, the United States struck three Iranian nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordo, and Isfahan, joining Israel's campaign against Iran. US President Donald Trump said after the attack that Tehran "must now agree to end this war" or face far more serious consequences.
On Monday, Iran launched a missile strike on the US's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in response to the US attack. The strike resulted in zero casualties, as all the missiles apart from one were intercepted. Trump said late on Monday that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire. On Tuesday, Trump said that the ceasefire between Iran and Israel was now in effect.