Israel Targets Iranian Nuclear Scientists Along With Their Families

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched Operation Rising Lion in mid-June to target Iran's military and nuclear facilities, including Tehran, Natanz, and Fordow.
Sediqi Saber was killed this morning in Gilan. Just days earlier, his 17-year-old son, Mohammad Reza Sediqi Saber, died in an Israeli attack on their home in Tehran.Isar Tabatabai-Koshme, a renowned nuclear scientist, was killed on June 21 along with his wife, Mansoureh Hadji Salem, in their home.Mostafa Sadati Armaki and his family, including his daughters, aged 8 and 15, and his 5-year-old son, were killed in an Israeli attack.Ali Bakui, a nuclear scientist from Mazandaran, died on June 15 along with his family in an Israeli attack.Earlier, reports surfaced that during the first hours of Israel’s attack, top Iranian commanders were allegedly threatened with the death of their families unless they filmed surrender videos within 12 hours. No surrender videos ever surfaced online.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched Operation Rising Lion in mid-June to target Iran's military and nuclear facilities. The Israeli strikes also killed an array of Iranian nuclear scientists and their dear ones.
