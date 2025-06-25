https://sputnikglobe.com/20250625/all-armenians-united-in-opposing-pashinyans-traitorous-actions---mp-1122335721.html

All Armenians United in Opposing Pashinyan's 'Traitorous Actions' - MP

Pashinyan’s “traitorous actions” are being rejected by the Armenian society, both within the country and in the diaspora, Urikhayan explains, noting that even people who are not politically savvy rallied against the current Armenian PM.

Pashinyan’s “traitorous actions” are being rejected by the Armenian society, both within the country and in the diaspora, Urikhayan explains, noting that even people who are not politically savvy rallied against the current Armenian PM.A “total mobilization” of all the Armenian people will be required to deal with the current crisis, he suggests.Commenting on the recent arrest of Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, prelate of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Urikhayan argues that Pashinyan cracks down on anyone capable of mobilizing people.“They will be oppressed, stripped of rights and liberty, neutralized – all because the government itself is hanging by a threat.”

