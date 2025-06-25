International
All Armenians United in Opposing Pashinyan's 'Traitorous Actions' - MP
All Armenians United in Opposing Pashinyan's 'Traitorous Actions' - MP
Pashinyan’s “traitorous actions” are being rejected by the Armenian society, both within the country and in the diaspora, Urikhayan explains, noting that even people who are not politically savvy rallied against the current Armenian PM.
Pashinyan’s “traitorous actions” are being rejected by the Armenian society, both within the country and in the diaspora, Urikhayan explains, noting that even people who are not politically savvy rallied against the current Armenian PM.A “total mobilization” of all the Armenian people will be required to deal with the current crisis, he suggests.Commenting on the recent arrest of Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, prelate of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Urikhayan argues that Pashinyan cracks down on anyone capable of mobilizing people.“They will be oppressed, stripped of rights and liberty, neutralized – all because the government itself is hanging by a threat.”
nikol pashinyan opposition, bagrat galstanyan arrest
All Armenians United in Opposing Pashinyan's 'Traitorous Actions' - MP

14:44 GMT 25.06.2025
People gather in front of the Armenia's Investigative Committee building in Yerevan. June 25, 2025.
Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has ended up being opposed by virtually all the Armenians, head of the Alliance Party MP Tigran Urikhayan tells Sputnik.
Pashinyan’s “traitorous actions” are being rejected by the Armenian society, both within the country and in the diaspora, Urikhayan explains, noting that even people who are not politically savvy rallied against the current Armenian PM.
A “total mobilization” of all the Armenian people will be required to deal with the current crisis, he suggests.
Commenting on the recent arrest of Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, prelate of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Urikhayan argues that Pashinyan cracks down on anyone capable of mobilizing people.
“All active citizens, not just politicians but all participants of political process, including archbishops and other people who oppose the current government – all of them will be at risk of being incarcerated,” he remarks.
“They will be oppressed, stripped of rights and liberty, neutralized – all because the government itself is hanging by a threat.”
