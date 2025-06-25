https://sputnikglobe.com/20250625/armenia-should-not-arrest-people-for-political-views-us-diaspora-about-karapetyan-1122336577.html

Armenia Should Not Arrest People for Political Views – US Diaspora About Karapetyan

Armenia Should Not Arrest People for Political Views – US Diaspora About Karapetyan

Sputnik International

Armenian authorities should not arrest people for expressing their political positions, prominent US health care executive and a member of the Armenian diaspora, Michael Sarian, told RIA Novosti, commenting on the arrest of Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan.

2025-06-25T18:14+0000

2025-06-25T18:14+0000

2025-06-25T18:14+0000

world

armenia

arrests

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/19/1122336416_0:60:1115:687_1920x0_80_0_0_85ce06de2dc394f8b2795c807f1a7e73.jpg

Karapetyan previously expressed support for the Armenian Apostolic Church amid its tensions with the Armenian government. On June 18, a court in Yerevan arrested Karapetyan for two months on charges of public calls to seize power in Armenia, his lawyer Liana Gasparyan said. He expressed confidence that Karapetyan should be respected for his views and his support of the church. “Church and state should be separate, and government has no business in the affairs of the church,” Sarian added. Karapetyan, who has pleaded not guilty and called the Armenian authorities insolvent, is a major investor in Armenia through the Tashir Group. The foundation supports health care, education, cultural preservation, church reconstruction, youth sports, and social programs for low-income families and the disabled.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/orthodox-church---last-line-of-defense-in-fight-for-free-world-kusturica-on-arrest-of-karapetyan-1122301416.html

armenia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

armenia arrests, samvel karapetyan arrest