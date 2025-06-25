https://sputnikglobe.com/20250625/armenia-should-not-arrest-people-for-political-views-us-diaspora-about-karapetyan-1122336577.html
Armenia Should Not Arrest People for Political Views – US Diaspora About Karapetyan
Armenian authorities should not arrest people for expressing their political positions, prominent US health care executive and a member of the Armenian diaspora, Michael Sarian, told RIA Novosti, commenting on the arrest of Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan.
Karapetyan previously expressed support for the Armenian Apostolic Church amid its tensions with the Armenian government. On June 18, a court in Yerevan arrested Karapetyan for two months on charges of public calls to seize power in Armenia, his lawyer Liana Gasparyan said.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Armenian authorities should not arrest people for expressing their political positions, prominent US health care executive and a member of the Armenian diaspora, Michael Sarian, told RIA Novosti, commenting on the arrest of Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan.
Karapetyan previously expressed support for the Armenian Apostolic Church amid its tensions with the Armenian government. On June 18, a court in Yerevan arrested Karapetyan for two months on charges of public calls to seize power in Armenia, his lawyer Liana Gasparyan said.
“In a democracy, people should have their own political opinions and they should express them without any fear of persecution. If Armenia is a democratic country, the government should not arrest persons who have different views than the government,” Sarian said.
He expressed confidence that Karapetyan should be respected for his views and his support of the church.
“Church and state should be separate, and government has no business in the affairs of the church,” Sarian added.
Karapetyan, who has pleaded not guilty and called the Armenian authorities insolvent, is a major investor in Armenia through the Tashir Group. The foundation supports health care, education, cultural preservation, church reconstruction, youth sports, and social programs for low-income families and the disabled.