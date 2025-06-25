https://sputnikglobe.com/20250625/brics-calls-for-wmd-free-zone-in-middle-east-1122333335.html

BRICS Calls For WMD-Free Zone in Middle East

Sputnik International

The BRICS countries have called for the creation of a zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East, a joint communique published by Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

2025-06-25T03:17+0000

2025-06-25T03:17+0000

2025-06-25T04:51+0000

world

brics

iran

israel

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

nuclear weapons

nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)

"Guided by the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter, BRICS remains committed to promoting international peace and security and to fostering diplomacy and peaceful dialogue as the only sustainable path toward long-term stability in the region. In this regard, we also reaffirm the necessity of establishing a zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East, in line with relevant international resolutions," the Tuesday statement said. The BRICS countries reiterated that Israel’s strikes against Iran, carried out starting from June 13, were a violation of international law and the UN Charter. "In the face of rising tensions with unpredictable consequences for international peace and security, as well as for the world economy, we underscore the urgent need to break the cycle of violence and restore peace. We call on all parties to engage through existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy, with a view to de-escalating the situation and resolving their differences through peaceful means," the joint statement said. The BRICS countries emphasized that civilian lives, civilian infrastructure, as well as peaceful nuclear installations, must be protected, in compliance with international humanitarian law. "We express serious concern over any attacks against peaceful nuclear installations that are carried out in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheld, including in armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm. In this context, we reiterate our support for diplomatic initiatives aimed at addressing regional challenges," the joint communique said. Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran in the early hours of June 13, accusing Tehran of implementing a secret military nuclear program. The Israeli air force carried out several waves of attacks across Iran, including in Tehran, killing several senior Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists. Nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, and military targets were hit. Tehran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 on June 13, hitting military targets in Israel. Iran denies the military dimension of its nuclear program. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not seen concrete evidence that Iran has an active nuclear weapons program, Director General Rafael Grossi said on June 18. US intelligence assessments reached a similar conclusion that Iran was not actively pursuing nuclear weapons, CNN reported on June 17, citing people familiar with the issue. A former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan, human rights activist Craig Murray, told Sputnik that Iran had been "extraordinarily responsible and patient" over the last several years, despite Israel's actions. On June 22, the United States struck three Iranian nuclear sites (Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan), joining Israel's campaign against Iran. On Monday, Iran launched a missile strike on the United States’ Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in response to the US attack on its nuclear facilities. Iran's strike resulted in zero casualties, as all the missiles, apart from one, were intercepted. US President Donald Trump said late on Monday that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire to end their 12-day war. On Tuesday, Trump said that the ceasefire between the two countries was now in effect.

iran

israel

