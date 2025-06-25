https://sputnikglobe.com/20250625/iaea-failed-to-protect-irans-nuclear-sites-from-us-and-israeli-attacks-1122335258.html

IAEA Failed to Protect Iran's Nuclear Sites From US and Israeli Attacks

IAEA Failed to Protect Iran's Nuclear Sites From US and Israeli Attacks

Sputnik International

Iran suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) comes as Tehran realizes that there is simply no benefit on continuing it, Foad Izadi, associate professor at the University of Tehran, tells Sputnik.

2025-06-25T12:39+0000

2025-06-25T12:39+0000

2025-06-25T12:39+0000

analysis

middle east

iran

fuad izadi

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

nuclear program

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/17/1122323017_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_022a89412d8bc6bc99addd88b3b7a38f.jpg

"Iranian lawmakers realize that being a member of NPT has no value for Iran. There is no logical reason for Iran to be a member of NPT," he saysWhile attacking nuclear sites, especially those under the IAEA supervision, is illegal under international law, that did not deter Israel and the US from attacking the Iranian nuclear facilities, Izadi points out.Hence the question: why work with the IAEA at all?“IAEA has a budget of $35 million, and $22 million out of that $35 million is spent inspecting Iran. So, by suspending the link, Iran is actually saving IAEA money,” Izadi remarks.He also observes that the IAEA does not inspect Israel because it is not a member and is not a party to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), hence raising the question whether Iran should withdraw from the NPT too."The reason IAEA doesn't bother with Israel is that Israel is not a member. So if Israel cannot be a member, Iranian officials, Iranian parliament members have decided that Iran cannot be a member, can leave IAEA, can leave NPT, and that's what they're planning to do," he says.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250624/iran-took-measures-in-advance-to-restore-nuclear-industry---state-atomic-energy-organization-1122331206.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran nuclear program, iran iaea inspectors