International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250625/iaea-failed-to-protect-irans-nuclear-sites-from-us-and-israeli-attacks-1122335258.html
IAEA Failed to Protect Iran's Nuclear Sites From US and Israeli Attacks
IAEA Failed to Protect Iran's Nuclear Sites From US and Israeli Attacks
Sputnik International
Iran suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) comes as Tehran realizes that there is simply no benefit on continuing it, Foad Izadi, associate professor at the University of Tehran, tells Sputnik.
2025-06-25T12:39+0000
2025-06-25T12:39+0000
analysis
middle east
iran
fuad izadi
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
nuclear program
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/17/1122323017_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_022a89412d8bc6bc99addd88b3b7a38f.jpg
"Iranian lawmakers realize that being a member of NPT has no value for Iran. There is no logical reason for Iran to be a member of NPT," he saysWhile attacking nuclear sites, especially those under the IAEA supervision, is illegal under international law, that did not deter Israel and the US from attacking the Iranian nuclear facilities, Izadi points out.Hence the question: why work with the IAEA at all?“IAEA has a budget of $35 million, and $22 million out of that $35 million is spent inspecting Iran. So, by suspending the link, Iran is actually saving IAEA money,” Izadi remarks.He also observes that the IAEA does not inspect Israel because it is not a member and is not a party to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), hence raising the question whether Iran should withdraw from the NPT too."The reason IAEA doesn't bother with Israel is that Israel is not a member. So if Israel cannot be a member, Iranian officials, Iranian parliament members have decided that Iran cannot be a member, can leave IAEA, can leave NPT, and that's what they're planning to do," he says.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250624/iran-took-measures-in-advance-to-restore-nuclear-industry---state-atomic-energy-organization-1122331206.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/17/1122323017_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ea975c950a2ecb1d75d1f8a37f22de8c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran nuclear program, iran iaea inspectors
iran nuclear program, iran iaea inspectors

IAEA Failed to Protect Iran's Nuclear Sites From US and Israeli Attacks

12:39 GMT 25.06.2025
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiTehran's nuclear research reactor is seen at the headquarters of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Sept. 1, 2014.
Tehran's nuclear research reactor is seen at the headquarters of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Sept. 1, 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2025
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
Iran suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) comes as Tehran realizes that there is simply no benefit on continuing it, Foad Izadi, associate professor at the University of Tehran, tells Sputnik.
"Iranian lawmakers realize that being a member of NPT has no value for Iran. There is no logical reason for Iran to be a member of NPT," he says
While attacking nuclear sites, especially those under the IAEA supervision, is illegal under international law, that did not deter Israel and the US from attacking the Iranian nuclear facilities, Izadi points out.
Hence the question: why work with the IAEA at all?
“IAEA has a budget of $35 million, and $22 million out of that $35 million is spent inspecting Iran. So, by suspending the link, Iran is actually saving IAEA money,” Izadi remarks.
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2025
World
Iran Took Measures in Advance to Restore Nuclear Industry - State Atomic Energy Organization
Yesterday, 10:09 GMT
He also observes that the IAEA does not inspect Israel because it is not a member and is not a party to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), hence raising the question whether Iran should withdraw from the NPT too.
"The reason IAEA doesn't bother with Israel is that Israel is not a member. So if Israel cannot be a member, Iranian officials, Iranian parliament members have decided that Iran cannot be a member, can leave IAEA, can leave NPT, and that's what they're planning to do," he says.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала