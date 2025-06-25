International
Iran Backs Nuke-Free Middle East — If Israel Disarms Too
Iran Backs Nuke-Free Middle East — If Israel Disarms Too
Sputnik International
Iran stands for the Middle East free of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction, provided that Israel will not have them either, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday.
"Iran is ready to cooperate to enhance security and strengthen stability and peace in the region. We agree with creating a region free of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction, of course, on the condition that it also includes Israel, since the recent actions of this state leave no room for any trust in it at all," Peseshkian said during a phone conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi. The situation in the Middle East escalated on June 13, when Israel launched large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Tehran retaliated by striking military targets inside Israel. On June 22, the US struck three Iranian nuclear sites — Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan. On Monday, Iran launched a missile strike on the US's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in response to the US attack. US President Donald Trump announced late on Monday that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire that would, after 24 hours, be an official end to the "12-day war." On Tuesday, Trump said that the ceasefire between Iran and Israel was now in effect, urging the sides not to violate it.
Iran Backs Nuke-Free Middle East — If Israel Disarms Too

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran stands for the Middle East free of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction, provided that Israel will not have them either, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday.
"Iran is ready to cooperate to enhance security and strengthen stability and peace in the region. We agree with creating a region free of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction, of course, on the condition that it also includes Israel, since the recent actions of this state leave no room for any trust in it at all," Peseshkian said during a phone conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi.
The situation in the Middle East escalated on June 13, when Israel launched large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Tehran retaliated by striking military targets inside Israel. On June 22, the US struck three Iranian nuclear sites — Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan. On Monday, Iran launched a missile strike on the US's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in response to the US attack.
US President Donald Trump announced late on Monday that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire that would, after 24 hours, be an official end to the "12-day war." On Tuesday, Trump said that the ceasefire between Iran and Israel was now in effect, urging the sides not to violate it.
