The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are running out of weaponry, including munitions, NBC News reported, citing unnamed US officials.

Israel’s military is running low on some key weaponry and is specifically low on munitions, two officials said, as cited by NBC on Tuesday. Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran in the early hours of June 13, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Tehran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 that same day, hitting military targets in Israel. Iran denies the military dimension of its nuclear program. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not seen concrete evidence that Iran has an active nuclear weapons program, Director General Rafael Grossi said on June 18. On June 22, the United States struck three Iranian nuclear sites, joining Israel's campaign against Iran. On Monday, Iran launched a missile strike on the United States’ Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in response to the US attack on its nuclear facilities. Iran's strike resulted in zero casualties, as all the missiles, apart from one, were intercepted. US President Donald Trump said late on Monday that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire to end their 12-day war. On Tuesday, Trump said that the ceasefire between the two countries was now in effect. There is a good chance that the ceasefire between Iran and Israel will hold despite some violations, as the latter has worn out its combat potential and needs peace more than Tehran, former UK Ambassador to Syria Peter Ford told RIA Novosti.

