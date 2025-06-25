https://sputnikglobe.com/20250625/israels-big-daddy-west-lets-tel-aviv-commit-crimes-and-get-away-with-it-1122335909.html

Israel's Big Daddy: West Lets Tel Aviv Commit Crimes and Get Away With It

Israel's Big Daddy: West Lets Tel Aviv Commit Crimes and Get Away With It

Sputnik International

Tel Aviv's killing of innocent children in Palestine, the attacks on Lebanon, Syria and Iran, the killing of Iranian nuclear scientists – all of this is an “international aggression that must be condemned in accordance with the international law,” international relations expert Sayed Bilal Fatemi tells Sputnik.

2025-06-25T16:38+0000

2025-06-25T16:38+0000

2025-06-25T16:38+0000

analysis

israel

international law

killings

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0d/1122238737_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4b03d35fae421b4a9c1878096e16dae6.jpg

Yet Israel keeps getting away with it because it is being protected by its “master”, Fatemi says, apparently referring to the United States.Western countries, Fatemi suggests, use international organizations and laws only to achieve their own goals.The World Turns a Blind Eye on Israel’s CrimesIsrael provided ample demonstration of its cruelty through numerous attacks on “civilians, medical personnel, scientists and children,” former Iranian MP Mohammad Javad Jamali Nobandegani notes.Yet how did the world react to this barbarism and wanton destruction?This is a sort of covert encouragement of such crimes against civilians, he adds.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250624/israel-targets-iranian-nuclear-scientists-along-with-their-families-1122330740.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel violation of international law, israel kills civilians, israel's crimes