International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250625/lavrov-russia-still-prefers-diplomacy-on-ukraine-but-root-causes-must-be-addressed-1122334808.html
Lavrov: Russia Still Prefers Diplomacy on Ukraine, But Root Causes Must Be Addressed
Lavrov: Russia Still Prefers Diplomacy on Ukraine, But Root Causes Must Be Addressed
Sputnik International
Moscow prefers diplomatic methods regarding the resolution of the situation around Ukraine, but it is necessary to eliminate the root causes of the crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
2025-06-25T11:42+0000
2025-06-25T11:42+0000
russia
sergey lavrov
ukraine
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/19/1121929770_0:127:3189:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_1ddce65d32f34c416a7c3b9a786ea884.jpg
"Only after exhausting all peaceful political means of regulating the Ukrainian crisis, we were forced to take military and military-technical measures to ensure the security of our state, protect our citizens and their compatriots, whose rights were consistently exterminated by the regime that came to power in Kiev as a result of an unconstitutional coup in 2014 ... Nevertheless, today we still prefer the methods of diplomacy," Lavrov told reporters during his visit to Turkmenistan. Moscow believes that a long-term settlement of the Ukrainian conflict can be achieved through negotiations, the foreign minister added. "For this to happen, it is necessary to focus on eliminating the root causes of this crisis," Lavrov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/russia-not-seeking-ukraines-surrender-seeks-recognition-of-situation-on-ground---putin-1122301905.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/19/1121929770_229:0:2958:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_75728cbf32caf6953878013772248346.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, sergey lavrov, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukriane
russia, sergey lavrov, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukriane

Lavrov: Russia Still Prefers Diplomacy on Ukraine, But Root Causes Must Be Addressed

11:42 GMT 25.06.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
ASHGABAT (Sputnik) - Moscow prefers diplomatic methods regarding the resolution of the situation around Ukraine, but it is necessary to eliminate the root causes of the crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"Only after exhausting all peaceful political means of regulating the Ukrainian crisis, we were forced to take military and military-technical measures to ensure the security of our state, protect our citizens and their compatriots, whose rights were consistently exterminated by the regime that came to power in Kiev as a result of an unconstitutional coup in 2014 ... Nevertheless, today we still prefer the methods of diplomacy," Lavrov told reporters during his visit to Turkmenistan.
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2025
World
Russia not Seeking Ukraine's Surrender, Seeks Recognition of Situation on Ground - Putin
20 June, 15:19 GMT
Moscow believes that a long-term settlement of the Ukrainian conflict can be achieved through negotiations, the foreign minister added.
"For this to happen, it is necessary to focus on eliminating the root causes of this crisis," Lavrov said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала