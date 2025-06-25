https://sputnikglobe.com/20250625/lavrov-russia-still-prefers-diplomacy-on-ukraine-but-root-causes-must-be-addressed-1122334808.html
Lavrov: Russia Still Prefers Diplomacy on Ukraine, But Root Causes Must Be Addressed
Moscow prefers diplomatic methods regarding the resolution of the situation around Ukraine, but it is necessary to eliminate the root causes of the crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"Only after exhausting all peaceful political means of regulating the Ukrainian crisis, we were forced to take military and military-technical measures to ensure the security of our state, protect our citizens and their compatriots, whose rights were consistently exterminated by the regime that came to power in Kiev as a result of an unconstitutional coup in 2014 ... Nevertheless, today we still prefer the methods of diplomacy," Lavrov told reporters during his visit to Turkmenistan. Moscow believes that a long-term settlement of the Ukrainian conflict can be achieved through negotiations, the foreign minister added. "For this to happen, it is necessary to focus on eliminating the root causes of this crisis," Lavrov said.
ASHGABAT (Sputnik) - Moscow prefers diplomatic methods regarding the resolution of the situation around Ukraine, but it is necessary to eliminate the root causes of the crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"Only after exhausting all peaceful political means of regulating the Ukrainian crisis, we were forced to take military and military-technical measures to ensure the security of our state, protect our citizens and their compatriots, whose rights were consistently exterminated by the regime that came to power in Kiev as a result of an unconstitutional coup in 2014 ... Nevertheless, today we still prefer the methods of diplomacy," Lavrov told reporters during his visit to Turkmenistan.
Moscow believes that a long-term settlement of the Ukrainian conflict can be achieved through negotiations, the foreign minister added.
"For this to happen, it is necessary to focus on eliminating the root causes of this crisis," Lavrov said.