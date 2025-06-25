https://sputnikglobe.com/20250625/lavrov-russia-still-prefers-diplomacy-on-ukraine-but-root-causes-must-be-addressed-1122334808.html

Lavrov: Russia Still Prefers Diplomacy on Ukraine, But Root Causes Must Be Addressed

Lavrov: Russia Still Prefers Diplomacy on Ukraine, But Root Causes Must Be Addressed

Sputnik International

Moscow prefers diplomatic methods regarding the resolution of the situation around Ukraine, but it is necessary to eliminate the root causes of the crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

2025-06-25T11:42+0000

2025-06-25T11:42+0000

2025-06-25T11:42+0000

russia

sergey lavrov

ukraine

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/19/1121929770_0:127:3189:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_1ddce65d32f34c416a7c3b9a786ea884.jpg

"Only after exhausting all peaceful political means of regulating the Ukrainian crisis, we were forced to take military and military-technical measures to ensure the security of our state, protect our citizens and their compatriots, whose rights were consistently exterminated by the regime that came to power in Kiev as a result of an unconstitutional coup in 2014 ... Nevertheless, today we still prefer the methods of diplomacy," Lavrov told reporters during his visit to Turkmenistan. Moscow believes that a long-term settlement of the Ukrainian conflict can be achieved through negotiations, the foreign minister added. "For this to happen, it is necessary to focus on eliminating the root causes of this crisis," Lavrov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/russia-not-seeking-ukraines-surrender-seeks-recognition-of-situation-on-ground---putin-1122301905.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, sergey lavrov, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukriane