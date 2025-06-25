International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250625/palestine-seeks-new-tribunal-outside-icc-to-prosecute-crimes-against-journalists-1122334004.html
Palestine Seeks New Tribunal Outside ICC to Prosecute Crimes Against Journalists
Palestine Seeks New Tribunal Outside ICC to Prosecute Crimes Against Journalists
Sputnik International
Ahmad Assaf, Director-General of Palestine's official media, announced a proposal to establish a special international tribunal - separate from the ICC - to prosecute crimes against journalists.
2025-06-25T07:15+0000
2025-06-25T07:15+0000
world
palestine
proposal
journalists
war crimes
tribunal
icc
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/19/1122333847_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7154e974d998ca1afdc594ddbf9ac6f4.jpg
"Journalism is a sacred profession tied to truth, and those who attack journalists want to hide this truth," Assaf stated during the "Palestinian Media Under Fire" seminar in Tunisia.Assaf confirmed Palestine's participation in the upcoming Russia-Arab summit at President Putin's invitation, noting existing media cooperation with Sputnik and plans to strengthen ties with Russian media.
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/19/1122333847_239:0:2970:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9884e8d215a3b8b9e8d2f4ed277a3a5e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
special international tribunal, upcoming russia-arab summit, crimes against journalists, israeli occupation forces
special international tribunal, upcoming russia-arab summit, crimes against journalists, israeli occupation forces

Palestine Seeks New Tribunal Outside ICC to Prosecute Crimes Against Journalists

07:15 GMT 25.06.2025
© AP Photo / Jehad AlshrafiMourners carry the body of Palestinian journalist Hassan Eslaiah, who was killed in an overnight Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital, with the Israeli military claiming he was targeted for being a Hamas militant involved in the October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel that sparked the war, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, May 13.
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian journalist Hassan Eslaiah, who was killed in an overnight Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital, with the Israeli military claiming he was targeted for being a Hamas militant involved in the October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel that sparked the war, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, May 13. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2025
© AP Photo / Jehad Alshrafi
Subscribe
Ahmad Assaf, Director-General of Palestine's official media, announced a proposal to establish a special international tribunal - separate from the ICC - to prosecute crimes against journalists.
"Journalism is a sacred profession tied to truth, and those who attack journalists want to hide this truth," Assaf stated during the "Palestinian Media Under Fire" seminar in Tunisia.
"We call for creating this court to hold accountable all who commit crimes against journalists. And of course, this primarily concerns the Israeli occupation forces," he emphasized.
Assaf confirmed Palestine's participation in the upcoming Russia-Arab summit at President Putin's invitation, noting existing media cooperation with Sputnik and plans to strengthen ties with Russian media.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала