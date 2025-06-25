https://sputnikglobe.com/20250625/palestine-seeks-new-tribunal-outside-icc-to-prosecute-crimes-against-journalists-1122334004.html

Palestine Seeks New Tribunal Outside ICC to Prosecute Crimes Against Journalists

Ahmad Assaf, Director-General of Palestine's official media, announced a proposal to establish a special international tribunal - separate from the ICC - to prosecute crimes against journalists.

"Journalism is a sacred profession tied to truth, and those who attack journalists want to hide this truth," Assaf stated during the "Palestinian Media Under Fire" seminar in Tunisia.Assaf confirmed Palestine's participation in the upcoming Russia-Arab summit at President Putin's invitation, noting existing media cooperation with Sputnik and plans to strengthen ties with Russian media.

