https://sputnikglobe.com/20250625/russias-fsb-foils-terror-plot-linked-to-ukrainian-intelligence-near-moscow-1122337640.html

Russia’s FSB Foils Terror Plot Linked to Ukrainian Intelligence Near Moscow

Russia’s FSB Foils Terror Plot Linked to Ukrainian Intelligence Near Moscow

Sputnik International

Russian security forces have thwarted a terrorist attack planned by agents cooperating with Ukrainian intelligence services targeting a military serviceman in the Moscow Region, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

2025-06-25T09:46+0000

2025-06-25T09:46+0000

2025-06-25T18:50+0000

russia

russia

moscow region

ukraine

russian federal security service (fsb)

terror plot

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_0:79:1594:976_1920x0_80_0_0_96e0c044f81e976445ee8a71b53c00d3.jpg

"Russia's FSB has thwarted the preparation of a terrorist act by accomplices of Ukrainian intelligence services in the Moscow Region," FSB said in a statement. Two Russian nationals were spotted near a cooperative garden "retrieving an improvised explosive device from a weapons cache in preparation for a subversive terrorist attack," the statement read. Security officers also found Makarov pistols and ammunition, a ready-to-use improvised explosive device, and communication equipment containing correspondence on the planned terrorist attack at the site. "During arrest, they [plotters] resorted to armed resistance and were neutralized by return fire," FSB said. A criminal case was launched into collusion to illegally acquire, transfer, store, transport or carry explosive substances or explosive devices, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250616/ukrainian-secret-services-agent-detained-for-plotting-attack-against-official--fsb-1122260414.html

russia

moscow region

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, terror plot, russian security service (fsb)