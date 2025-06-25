https://sputnikglobe.com/20250625/russias-fsb-foils-terror-plot-linked-to-ukrainian-intelligence-near-moscow-1122337640.html
Russia’s FSB Foils Terror Plot Linked to Ukrainian Intelligence Near Moscow
09:46 GMT 25.06.2025 (Updated: 18:50 GMT 25.06.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian security forces have thwarted a terrorist attack planned by agents cooperating with Ukrainian intelligence services targeting a military serviceman in the Moscow Region, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.
"Russia's FSB has thwarted the preparation of a terrorist act by accomplices of Ukrainian intelligence services in the Moscow Region," FSB said in a statement.
Two Russian nationals were spotted near a cooperative garden "retrieving an improvised explosive device from a weapons cache in preparation for a subversive terrorist attack," the statement read. Security officers also found Makarov pistols and ammunition, a ready-to-use improvised explosive device, and communication equipment containing correspondence on the planned terrorist attack at the site.
"During arrest, they [plotters] resorted to armed resistance and were neutralized by return fire," FSB said.
A criminal case was launched into collusion to illegally acquire, transfer, store, transport or carry explosive substances or explosive devices, the statement read.