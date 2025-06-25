International
Russia's FSB Foils Terror Plot Linked to Ukrainian Intelligence Near Moscow
Russia’s FSB Foils Terror Plot Linked to Ukrainian Intelligence Near Moscow
Russian security forces have thwarted a terrorist attack planned by agents cooperating with Ukrainian intelligence services targeting a military serviceman in the Moscow Region, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.
"Russia's FSB has thwarted the preparation of a terrorist act by accomplices of Ukrainian intelligence services in the Moscow Region," FSB said in a statement. Two Russian nationals were spotted near a cooperative garden "retrieving an improvised explosive device from a weapons cache in preparation for a subversive terrorist attack," the statement read. Security officers also found Makarov pistols and ammunition, a ready-to-use improvised explosive device, and communication equipment containing correspondence on the planned terrorist attack at the site. "During arrest, they [plotters] resorted to armed resistance and were neutralized by return fire," FSB said. A criminal case was launched into collusion to illegally acquire, transfer, store, transport or carry explosive substances or explosive devices, the statement read.
Russia’s FSB Foils Terror Plot Linked to Ukrainian Intelligence Near Moscow

09:46 GMT 25.06.2025 (Updated: 18:50 GMT 25.06.2025)
© Russian Security Service (FSB)
FSB - Russian Security Service - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2025
© Russian Security Service (FSB)
/
Go to the mediabank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian security forces have thwarted a terrorist attack planned by agents cooperating with Ukrainian intelligence services targeting a military serviceman in the Moscow Region, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.
"Russia's FSB has thwarted the preparation of a terrorist act by accomplices of Ukrainian intelligence services in the Moscow Region," FSB said in a statement.
Two Russian nationals were spotted near a cooperative garden "retrieving an improvised explosive device from a weapons cache in preparation for a subversive terrorist attack," the statement read. Security officers also found Makarov pistols and ammunition, a ready-to-use improvised explosive device, and communication equipment containing correspondence on the planned terrorist attack at the site.
Russia
Russia
16 June, 09:35 GMT
16 June, 09:35 GMT
"During arrest, they [plotters] resorted to armed resistance and were neutralized by return fire," FSB said.
A criminal case was launched into collusion to illegally acquire, transfer, store, transport or carry explosive substances or explosive devices, the statement read.
