https://sputnikglobe.com/20250616/ukrainian-secret-services-agent-detained-for-plotting-attack-against-official--fsb-1122260414.html

Ukrainian Secret Services Agent Detained for Plotting Attack Against Official – FSB

Ukrainian Secret Services Agent Detained for Plotting Attack Against Official – FSB

Sputnik International

A Ukrainian secret services agent has been detained for planning to blow up a car of the Kherson Region's administration official, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.

2025-06-16T09:35+0000

2025-06-16T09:35+0000

2025-06-16T09:35+0000

russia

kherson

ukraine

russia

russian federal security service (fsb)

security service of ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/07/1113174802_0:35:3072:1763_1920x0_80_0_0_159345c36efc746f2e9c55534510705f.jpg

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian secret services agent has been detained for planning to blow up a car of the Kherson Region's administration official, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday. Following the orders of the Ukrainian side, the suspect prepared a self-made explosive device intended to be used for blowing up a car belonging to an official. The suspect was detained while trying to implement the plan. The FSB officers found and confiscated C-4 explosive, an electric detonator and a programmable control unit. A criminal case has been opened on a terrorist attack attempt and illegal handling of explosives, the FSB added. The suspect has confessed to the crime and may face life imprisonment sentence. Meanwhile, the suspect admitted that he had been enlisted by the Security Service of Ukraine in 2024 and was going to blow up a car belonging to an official of the Gornostayevsky municipal district administration following its orders. The detainee repented of his actions and urged other people not to fall for provocations of the Ukrainian security services.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250610/special-services-of-russia-abkhazia-detain-ukrainian-agent-plotting-attack---fsb-1122223383.html

kherson

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, fsb, ukrianian terror attack plot