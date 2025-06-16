International
Ukrainian Secret Services Agent Detained for Plotting Attack Against Official – FSB
Ukrainian Secret Services Agent Detained for Plotting Attack Against Official – FSB
A Ukrainian secret services agent has been detained for planning to blow up a car of the Kherson Region's administration official, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian secret services agent has been detained for planning to blow up a car of the Kherson Region's administration official, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday. Following the orders of the Ukrainian side, the suspect prepared a self-made explosive device intended to be used for blowing up a car belonging to an official. The suspect was detained while trying to implement the plan. The FSB officers found and confiscated C-4 explosive, an electric detonator and a programmable control unit. A criminal case has been opened on a terrorist attack attempt and illegal handling of explosives, the FSB added. The suspect has confessed to the crime and may face life imprisonment sentence. Meanwhile, the suspect admitted that he had been enlisted by the Security Service of Ukraine in 2024 and was going to blow up a car belonging to an official of the Gornostayevsky municipal district administration following its orders. The detainee repented of his actions and urged other people not to fall for provocations of the Ukrainian security services.
Ukrainian Secret Services Agent Detained for Plotting Attack Against Official – FSB

09:35 GMT 16.06.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian secret services agent has been detained for planning to blow up a car of the Kherson Region's administration official, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian secret services agent has been detained for planning to blow up a car of the Kherson Region's administration official, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.
"In the Kherson Region, the Russian FSB has stopped unlawful activities of a Russian citizen, born in 1974, enlisted by the Ukrainian secret services for committing a terrorist attack against representatives of regional administrative bodies," the FSB said.
Following the orders of the Ukrainian side, the suspect prepared a self-made explosive device intended to be used for blowing up a car belonging to an official. The suspect was detained while trying to implement the plan. The FSB officers found and confiscated C-4 explosive, an electric detonator and a programmable control unit.
A criminal case has been opened on a terrorist attack attempt and illegal handling of explosives, the FSB added. The suspect has confessed to the crime and may face life imprisonment sentence.
Meanwhile, the suspect admitted that he had been enlisted by the Security Service of Ukraine in 2024 and was going to blow up a car belonging to an official of the Gornostayevsky municipal district administration following its orders.
The detainee repented of his actions and urged other people not to fall for provocations of the Ukrainian security services.
