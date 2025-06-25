International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250625/truce-or-excuse-israel-breaks-iran-ceasefire-when-convenient-1122336229.html
Truce or Excuse? Israel Breaks Iran Ceasefire 'When Convenient'
Truce or Excuse? Israel Breaks Iran Ceasefire 'When Convenient'
Sputnik International
While the Israeli-Iranian War seems to be over (or at least on pause), Tel Aviv continues its usual behavior — finding justifications to break the ceasefire and launching attacks whenever convenient, says Salem Al-Yami, former adviser to Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry.
2025-06-25T17:35+0000
2025-06-25T17:35+0000
analysis
middle east
iran
qatar
saudi arabia
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0d/1122236185_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_770ce6a60860ace9758fb6bcbb40a179.jpg
Saudi-Iranian RapportThe improvement in relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran was showcased during this conflict when Riyadh once again reaffirmed its condemnation of the Israeli aggression.Attack on Al UdeidThe Iranian strike on the US airbase Al Udeid in Qatar elicited mixed reactions abroad.Whereas Qatar regarded it as a breach of its sovereignty, others deemed it a forced move on Iran’s part that was aimed at the US and not at Qatar.The attack, Al-Yami points out, also did not aggravate the relations between Iran and Qatar, with both countries maintaining contact with one another.Bipolar TrumpBy ordering a B-2 strike on Iranian nuclear sites, Trump tried portraying himself as a strong leader capable of doing things that no one else can, suggests Mohammad Stouhi, head of the Front Com media company.At the same time, he notes, Trump seeks to style himself as the champion of peace and to avoid dragging the US into new wars that could result in American military casualties and cost him support at home.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250624/russia-slams-israels-self-defense-claims-sees-no-proof-of-iranian-threat-1122330960.html
iran
qatar
saudi arabia
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0d/1122236185_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_48322dd181f384fb94ac7166c0724a37.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran israel war, iran saudi arabia relations, iran qatar relations
iran israel war, iran saudi arabia relations, iran qatar relations

Truce or Excuse? Israel Breaks Iran Ceasefire 'When Convenient'

17:35 GMT 25.06.2025
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiSmoke rises up after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 13, 2025.
Smoke rises up after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 13, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2025
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
While the Israeli-Iranian War seems to be over (or at least on pause), Tel Aviv continues its usual behavior — finding justifications to break the ceasefire and launching attacks whenever convenient, says Salem Al-Yami, former adviser to Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry.

Saudi-Iranian Rapport

The improvement in relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran was showcased during this conflict when Riyadh once again reaffirmed its condemnation of the Israeli aggression.

Attack on Al Udeid

The Iranian strike on the US airbase Al Udeid in Qatar elicited mixed reactions abroad.
Whereas Qatar regarded it as a breach of its sovereignty, others deemed it a forced move on Iran’s part that was aimed at the US and not at Qatar.
The attack, Al-Yami points out, also did not aggravate the relations between Iran and Qatar, with both countries maintaining contact with one another.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the conference Historical Southern Russian Lands. National Identity and Self-Determination of Peoples in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2025
World
Russia Slams Israel's Self-Defense Claims, Sees No Proof of Iranian Threat
Yesterday, 09:54 GMT

Bipolar Trump

By ordering a B-2 strike on Iranian nuclear sites, Trump tried portraying himself as a strong leader capable of doing things that no one else can, suggests Mohammad Stouhi, head of the Front Com media company.
At the same time, he notes, Trump seeks to style himself as the champion of peace and to avoid dragging the US into new wars that could result in American military casualties and cost him support at home.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала