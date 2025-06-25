https://sputnikglobe.com/20250625/truce-or-excuse-israel-breaks-iran-ceasefire-when-convenient-1122336229.html
Truce or Excuse? Israel Breaks Iran Ceasefire 'When Convenient'
Truce or Excuse? Israel Breaks Iran Ceasefire 'When Convenient'
Sputnik International
While the Israeli-Iranian War seems to be over (or at least on pause), Tel Aviv continues its usual behavior — finding justifications to break the ceasefire and launching attacks whenever convenient, says Salem Al-Yami, former adviser to Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry.
2025-06-25T17:35+0000
2025-06-25T17:35+0000
2025-06-25T17:35+0000
analysis
middle east
iran
qatar
saudi arabia
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0d/1122236185_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_770ce6a60860ace9758fb6bcbb40a179.jpg
Saudi-Iranian RapportThe improvement in relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran was showcased during this conflict when Riyadh once again reaffirmed its condemnation of the Israeli aggression.Attack on Al UdeidThe Iranian strike on the US airbase Al Udeid in Qatar elicited mixed reactions abroad.Whereas Qatar regarded it as a breach of its sovereignty, others deemed it a forced move on Iran’s part that was aimed at the US and not at Qatar.The attack, Al-Yami points out, also did not aggravate the relations between Iran and Qatar, with both countries maintaining contact with one another.Bipolar TrumpBy ordering a B-2 strike on Iranian nuclear sites, Trump tried portraying himself as a strong leader capable of doing things that no one else can, suggests Mohammad Stouhi, head of the Front Com media company.At the same time, he notes, Trump seeks to style himself as the champion of peace and to avoid dragging the US into new wars that could result in American military casualties and cost him support at home.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250624/russia-slams-israels-self-defense-claims-sees-no-proof-of-iranian-threat-1122330960.html
iran
qatar
saudi arabia
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0d/1122236185_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_48322dd181f384fb94ac7166c0724a37.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran israel war, iran saudi arabia relations, iran qatar relations
iran israel war, iran saudi arabia relations, iran qatar relations
Truce or Excuse? Israel Breaks Iran Ceasefire 'When Convenient'
While the Israeli-Iranian War seems to be over (or at least on pause), Tel Aviv continues its usual behavior — finding justifications to break the ceasefire and launching attacks whenever convenient, says Salem Al-Yami, former adviser to Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry.
The improvement in relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran was showcased during this conflict when Riyadh once again reaffirmed its condemnation of the Israeli aggression.
The Iranian strike on the US airbase Al Udeid in Qatar elicited mixed reactions abroad.
Whereas Qatar regarded it as a breach of its sovereignty, others deemed it a forced move on Iran’s part that was aimed at the US and not at Qatar.
The attack, Al-Yami points out, also did not aggravate the relations between Iran and Qatar, with both countries maintaining contact with one another.
By ordering a B-2 strike on Iranian nuclear sites, Trump tried portraying himself as a strong leader capable of doing things that no one else can, suggests Mohammad Stouhi, head of the Front Com media company.
At the same time, he notes, Trump seeks to style himself as the champion of peace and to avoid dragging the US into new wars that could result in American military casualties and cost him support at home.