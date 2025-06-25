https://sputnikglobe.com/20250625/trump-ending-ukraine-conflict-harder-than-people-think-1122336829.html
Trump: Ending Ukraine Conflict 'Harder Than People Think'
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that ending the Ukraine conflict is harder than people think, including dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky.
When asked why he has not been able to end the Ukraine conflict, Trump said, "because it's more difficult than people would have any idea." "Vladimir Putin has been more difficult. Frankly, I had some problems with Zelensky. You may have read about him, and it's been more difficult than other wars," Trump said.This comes despite Trump repeatedly claiming on the campaign trail that he could end the war in 24 hours if re-elected.Trump also said he did not discuss the issue of reaching a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine during his meeting with Zelensky."No, no, I wanted to know how he's doing. It was [a] very nice [meeting], actually. We had little rough times. It [the meeting] couldn't have been nicer," Trump said during a press conference following the summit when asked whether he discussed a ceasefire with Zelensky.Trump added that Zelensky is looking for an end to the conflict with Russia and pointed out that now is a "great time" to achieve that goal.At the same time, Trump noted he will explore the possibility of sending Patriot defense systems to Ukraine."They [Ukraine] do want to have the anti missile missiles, as they call the Patriots, and we're going to see if we can make some available," Trump said during a press conference after the NATO summit in The Hague. "You know, they're very hard to get we need them too. we were supplying them to Israel, and they're very effective, 100%, effective, hard to believe how effective, and they do want that more than any other thing."However, it remains to be seen whether Washington will provide more military aid to Ukraine.When asked whether the United States will contribute to the $5 billion that NATO allies are giving to Ukraine, Trump responded "we’ll see what happens."
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) -
