https://sputnikglobe.com/20250625/trump-lashes-out-on-cnn-nyt-for-reports-on-results-of-us-strikes-1122333516.html

Trump Lashes Out on CNN, NYT For Reports on Results of US Strikes

US President Donald Trump has accused The New York Times and CNN of trying to spread misleading information regarding the results of US strikes on Iranian facilities.

2025-06-25T03:39+0000

2025-06-25T03:39+0000

2025-06-25T04:54+0000

On Tuesday, CNN reported that the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, carried out over the weekend, did not dismantle the country's nuclear program but likely set it back only by months. The New York Times published a similar report on Tuesday, saying that US strikes sealed off the entrances to Iranian facilities but did not collapse their underground buildings. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff told Fox News on Tuesday that the United States used 12 bunker blaster bombs to hit Iran's Fordow uranium enrichment facility and the White House had no doubts that the facility was destroyed. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said on X on Tuesday that the alleged intelligence assessment cited by CNN in its report was "flat-out wrong" and the leak was an attempt to demean Trump and discredit the fighter pilots who carried out the "perfectly executed" mission.

2025

