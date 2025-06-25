https://sputnikglobe.com/20250625/white-house-mulls-intel-blackout-after-iran-strike-leaks-1122337186.html

White House Mulls Intel Blackout After Iran Strike Leaks

White House Mulls Intel Blackout After Iran Strike Leaks

Sputnik International

The administration of US President Donald Trump is mulling limiting sharing of classified information with Congress after sensitive analyses of the consequences of US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities have been leaked to the press, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

2025-06-25T18:29+0000

2025-06-25T18:29+0000

2025-06-25T18:29+0000

americas

us

donald trump

intelligence

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121728783_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cc98356ac1f1dc3698e5e8f682f819c9.jpg

The sources said that the White House is planning to limit posting on CAPNET, a web resource that the administration uses to share classified information with Congress, after media got hold of a sensitive battle damage assessment by the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency. Earlier in the day, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that the report on the results of the strike on Iran was preliminary, but an investigation, including by the FBI, into the leak of classified information regarding the operation was underway. On Tuesday, CNN reported, citing a report by the US Defense Intelligence Agency, that US strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities did not destroy the main components of Iran's nuclear program but, according to a preliminary intelligence assessment, only "set back" its development by several months. Articles citing the internal assessment were also later published by The New York Times and ABC News. Following the reports, Trump accused The New York Times and CNN of trying to spread misleading information regarding the results of US strikes on Iranian facilities. In his posts on the matter, the US president accused the outlets of trying to "demean one of the most successful military strikes in history" and called the authors "bad and sick people."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250625/iaea-failed-to-protect-irans-nuclear-sites-from-us-and-israeli-attacks-1122335258.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us strike on iran, iran strike intelligence leak