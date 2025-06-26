https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/armenias-first-ombudsperson-slams-karapetyan-arrest-shameful-attack-on-church-1122343845.html

Armenia’s First Ombudsperson Slams Karapetyan Arrest, Shameful Attack On Church

The arrest of businessman and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan is a “morally bankrupt” assault on the Armenian Apostolic Church, says Larisa Alaverdyan.

The arrest violates both Armenia’s Constitution and articles five and six of the European Convention on Human Rights, and was done demonstratively, Armenia’s first human rights ombuds stressed. Targeting Church to crush identity The first attack on the Church came in June 2018 — almost immediately after Nikol Pashinyan came to power, Alaverdyan notes. “Why? Judging by their policies, this government’s goal is clear: to weaken Armenian identity by attacking its spiritual pillar — the Church, turning the country into little more than a satellite — a territory with UN credentials, but no soul of its own,” she says. Karapetyan’s support for the Church was seen as defiance — drawing political retribution. 'Psychological terror, plain and simple' The Armenian government’s blatant disregard for the rule of law, its descent into unchecked authoritarianism, fuels these outrageous, performative acts, the pundit argues. Those in power act with complete impunity, confident they’re shielded by external forces, she added. EU values? Just for show With Armenia moving toward European Union integration, Alaverdyan slammed the silence of Brussels officials, saying current government actions blatantly contradict the very values Europe claims to uphold.

