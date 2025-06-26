International
Iran's Top Legislative Body Approves Bill Suspending Cooperation With IAEA
The bill suspending Tehran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been approved to become law by Iran's Guardian Council, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Thursday.
"Today, after approval by the Guardian Council, the bill on the suspension of cooperation with the IAEA was made public. Until the safety of our nuclear facilities is ensured, it seems impossible to continue cooperation with the IAEA, as it acts as a defender and servant of the [Israeli] regime, also paving the way for wars and aggression," Ghalibaf wrote on X. The situation in the Middle East escalated on June 13, when Israel launched large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran retaliated to Israeli strikes by striking military targets inside Israel. It also denied the military dimension of its nuclear program, a claim supported by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which said it had no evidence of Tehran's possession of nuclear weapons. On Wednesday, Iran's parliament approved a bill to suspend Tehran's cooperation with the IAEA and expel its inspectors until the safety of its nuclear facilities is guaranteed. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said it was "in everyone's interest" if the IAEA resumed operations in Iran as soon as possible after the end of the fighting. On June 22, the United States struck three Iranian nuclear sites — Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan — prompting Tehran to launch a missile strike on the US's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday. US President Donald Trump said late on Monday that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire that would, after 24 hours, be an official end to the "12-day war." On Tuesday, Trump said that the ceasefire between Iran and Israel was now in effect, urging the sides not to violate it.
26.06.2025
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The bill suspending Tehran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been approved to become law by Iran's Guardian Council, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Thursday.
"Today, after approval by the Guardian Council, the bill on the suspension of cooperation with the IAEA was made public. Until the safety of our nuclear facilities is ensured, it seems impossible to continue cooperation with the IAEA, as it acts as a defender and servant of the [Israeli] regime, also paving the way for wars and aggression," Ghalibaf wrote on X.
The situation in the Middle East escalated on June 13, when Israel launched large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran retaliated to Israeli strikes by striking military targets inside Israel. It also denied the military dimension of its nuclear program, a claim supported by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which said it had no evidence of Tehran's possession of nuclear weapons.
On Wednesday, Iran's parliament approved a bill to suspend Tehran's cooperation with the IAEA and expel its inspectors until the safety of its nuclear facilities is guaranteed. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said it was "in everyone's interest" if the IAEA resumed operations in Iran as soon as possible after the end of the fighting.
On June 22, the United States struck three Iranian nuclear sites — Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan — prompting Tehran to launch a missile strike on the US's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday. US President Donald Trump said late on Monday that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire that would, after 24 hours, be an official end to the "12-day war." On Tuesday, Trump said that the ceasefire between Iran and Israel was now in effect, urging the sides not to violate it.
