Israel Can Use Depleted Uranium Ammo in Attacks on Important Facilities in Iran - Reports
Israel Can Use Depleted Uranium Ammo in Attacks on Important Facilities in Iran - Reports
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Israel could use depleted uranium ammunition in attacks on a number of important facilities in Iran, the Fars news agency reported on Thursday, citing a source.
Preliminary testing at the impact sites showed traces of uranium, but these are not yet final conclusions, the news agency reported, adding that further investigation is underway.

US President Donald Trump said late on Monday that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire that would, after 24 hours, be an official end to the 12-day war. On Tuesday, Trump said that the ceasefire between Iran and Israel was now in effect, urging the sides not to violate it.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on June 13, when Israel launched large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Tehran retaliated by striking military targets inside Israel. On June 22, the United States struck three Iranian nuclear sites - Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan. On Monday, Iran launched a missile strike on the US's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in response to the US attack.
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Israel could use depleted uranium ammunition in attacks on a number of important facilities in Iran, the Fars news agency reported on Thursday, citing a source.
Preliminary testing at the impact sites showed traces of uranium, but these are not yet final conclusions, the news agency reported, adding that further investigation is underway.
US President Donald Trump said late on Monday that Israel and Iran had agreed
to a ceasefire that would, after 24 hours, be an official end to the 12-day war. On Tuesday, Trump said that the ceasefire between Iran and Israel was now in effect, urging the sides not to violate it.
The situation in the Middle East escalated on June 13, when Israel launched large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Tehran retaliated by striking military targets inside Israel. On June 22, the United States struck three Iranian nuclear sites - Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan. On Monday, Iran launched a missile strike on the US's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in response to the US attack.