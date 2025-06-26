https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/karapetyan-and-galstanyan-cases-reflect-political-pressure-on-armenia---writer-1122340449.html

Karapetyan and Galstanyan Cases Reflect Political Pressure on Armenia - Writer

Sputnik International

Russian-Armenian businessman and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan has expressed support for the Armenian Apostolic Church amid its tensions with the Armenian government. Last week, a court in Yerevan arrested Karapetyan for two months on charges of public calls to seize power in Armenia.

Dragoslav Bokan, a writer and screenwriter, offered his commentary on the cases of businessman Samvel Karapetyan and Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, discussing the political dynamics and pressures surrounding them."For the West, the detention of Galstanyan is part of a perfect strategy to undermine the independence of states that haven't kissed their hands or recognized them as their rightful masters, and who haven't joined their global coalition against Russia," he told SputnikBokan believes the authorities in Armenia are attempting to finalize the process of full detachment from the Commonwealth of Independent States and CSTO. This is being done, in part, through pressure on the church, to make it obedient to whatever Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan commands.Bokan notes that a similar situation has already been witnessed in Ukraine and Moldova. Now it’s Armenia’s turn."The Armenian Apostolic Church has opposed this pro-Western policy because its leadership is headed by a brave man who understands that Christianity is a martyr's mission, and there can be no unworthy compromises when it comes to the combination of state, spiritual, and historical ties," he said.

armenia

