Moldovan Opposition Leader Shor Accuses Authorities of Targeting Patriots

The court's refusal to release the head of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, from house arrest proves that Moldovan authorities are deliberately arresting those who defend the country's interests, Ilan Shor, the leader of the opposition Pobeda (Victory) bloc, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Chisinau Court of Appeal rejected the defense's appeal and upheld the decision to extend Gutsul’s house arrest. The term of Gutsul's preliminary arrest expired on June 13, but the Chisinau District Court extended her house arrest for another 30 days. He expressed hope that in the future, those who support Moldova's historical path with its traditions and rich ancestral heritage will be able to work for the benefit of the people "without hindrance from opportunistic profiteers who came from nowhere." "Today, each of us is with Yevgenia Gutsul. The entire Gagauzia supports its Bashkan [head]. Together we will definitely defend her," Shor said. Gutsul was detained at the Chisinau airport on March 25. A Chisinau court arrested her for 20 days on charges of violating rules for campaign financing and document forgery. On April 9, the court placed Gutsul under home arrest for 30 days. The Moldovan authorities have used repressive measures against people who oppose the official course of Chisinau. Gutsul was detained at the Chisinau airport in March. A Chisinau court arrested her for 20 days on charges of violating campaign finance rules and falsifying documents. On April 9, the court placed Gutsul under house arrest for 30 days. Later Gutsul's house arrest was extended for another 30 days, until June 13, but on June 11, the measure was prolonged for the third time. Moldova's current government, led by President Maia Sandu, is pursuing a consistent course towards rapprochement with the European Union, setting a strategic goal – the country's accession to the EU by 2030 – but public opinion is deeply divided. In the referendum held in October 2024, EU integration barely scraped by with 50.46% support, largely thanks to votes from Moldovans abroad. Inside the country, only about 46% of voters supported European integration, highlighting the nation's sharp divide.

