Russia Initiates Creation of International BRICS Scientific Databases

Russia has initiated the development of joint BRICS scientific databases, which will allow half of humanity to consolidate its scientific resources and accelerate breakthrough research, Russian Deputy Minister of Education and Science Konstantin Mogilevsky said.

2025-06-26T11:09+0000

Mogilevsky chaired Russia's delegation to the 13th meeting of BRICS ministers of science, technology, and innovation in Brazil on Wednesday, where the participants discussed key steps to strengthen the scientific sovereignty of the BRICS countries. He added that this topic will be discussed within a specialized BRICS working group on biomedicine and biotechnology. BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China, and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Cuba, Uganda, Malaysia, Nigeria and Uzbekistan officially became BRICS partner states in January 2025.

