https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/russia-initiates-creation-of-international-brics-scientific-databases-1122341018.html
Russia Initiates Creation of International BRICS Scientific Databases
Russia Initiates Creation of International BRICS Scientific Databases
Sputnik International
Russia has initiated the development of joint BRICS scientific databases, which will allow half of humanity to consolidate its scientific resources and accelerate breakthrough research, Russian Deputy Minister of Education and Science Konstantin Mogilevsky said.
2025-06-26T11:09+0000
2025-06-26T11:09+0000
2025-06-26T11:09+0000
world
russia
brazil
brics
china
database
scientific study
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096603406_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_64f767e1c83a58c44342ab703000b01f.jpg
Mogilevsky chaired Russia's delegation to the 13th meeting of BRICS ministers of science, technology, and innovation in Brazil on Wednesday, where the participants discussed key steps to strengthen the scientific sovereignty of the BRICS countries. He added that this topic will be discussed within a specialized BRICS working group on biomedicine and biotechnology. BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China, and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Cuba, Uganda, Malaysia, Nigeria and Uzbekistan officially became BRICS partner states in January 2025.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/putins-message-to-the-west-at-spief-your-dominance-is-over--brics-is-the-future-1122304150.html
russia
brazil
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096603406_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_de7fddfc35e93301aad9681400e8b489.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
brics scientific databases, russia initiates creation, scientific resources, accelerate breakthrough research
brics scientific databases, russia initiates creation, scientific resources, accelerate breakthrough research
Russia Initiates Creation of International BRICS Scientific Databases
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has initiated the development of joint BRICS scientific databases, which will allow half of humanity to consolidate its scientific resources and accelerate breakthrough research, Russian Deputy Minister of Education and Science Konstantin Mogilevsky said.
Mogilevsky chaired Russia's delegation to the 13th meeting of BRICS ministers of science, technology, and innovation in Brazil on Wednesday, where the participants discussed key steps to strengthen the scientific sovereignty of the BRICS countries.
"BRICS represents more than half of humanity, and the BRICS countries have a natural competitive advantage in this regard. It is certainly necessary to use it: we are raising the issue of creating international databases under BRICS - on medicine, genetics, and materials science," Mogilevsky said at the summit, as quoted by his ministry's press service in a news release on Thursday.
He added that this topic will be discussed within a specialized BRICS
working group on biomedicine and biotechnology.
BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China, and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Cuba, Uganda, Malaysia, Nigeria and Uzbekistan officially became BRICS partner states in January 2025.