BRICS is Cornerstone of Emerging New World Order – Ex-Sri Lankan President
The G7 is becoming a relic of the past, Ranil Wickremesinghe, founder of the analytical center Geopolitical Cartographer and former Sri Lankan president (2022–2024), stated at the Valdai Club discussion during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
"We are witnessing a shift in the center of power toward a multipolar world," Wickremesinghe stated. "The Group of Seven is fading into history, while the Group of Twenty is gaining increasing importance." The former president of Sri Lanka stressed that now, when "the scale of change goes beyond geopolitics and geoeconomics," the world lacks "a global order." What are the Changes? Non-state actors have begun to play a major role. This is giving rise to a new world order. China hindered the United States from reshaping the world, so the US sought to create global divisions and launched a trade war against China. Sanctions against Russia have changed the energy landscape. The Indo-Pacific region has become highly significant for oil trade. Touching upon regional matters, the former Sri Lankan president emphasized that ASEAN’s strategy concerning the Indian Ocean states that these are extraterritorial waters and that it is necessary to ensure the security of maritime routes.
According to Wickremesinghe, "BRICS is a cornerstone of the emerging new world order," whereas "the Belt and Road Initiative and the New Development Bank are the foundation of a new economic reality."
"We will preserve the Indian Ocean as a zone of peace," Wickremesinghe underscored.