State Pressure on Armenian Patrons Undermines Trust of Diaspora, Investors - Ex-Minister

The criminal prosecution of Russian businessman Samvel Karapetyan and the Armenian authorities' statements about the possible nationalization of his assets undermine the trust of the Armenian diaspora and create an unfavorable environment for investment, former Armenian Minister of Justice Gevorg Danielyan told Sputnik.

"These and similar persecutions are a message not only to big businessmen, but also to every law-abiding person, as they constitute an attempt to silence and subdue everyone … Internal instability [in Armenia] and criminal prosecution policy, as well as the meaningless and sharp deterioration of relations with former allies hinder foreign investment," Danielyan said. Danielyan also recalled that Karapetyan had acquired and modernized the Electric Networks of Armenia company, investing hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure, at the request of the former authorities. Now the authorities have announced their intention to return these assets to the state, ignoring the fact that nationalization would place a huge financial burden on the state budget since the state would need to compensate the owner for the property's value and the resulting loss, he added. The former minister also expressed regret that the government's claims about supporting investments and improving the business climate do not align with its actual policies. The policy of weakening the Armenian diaspora has long been in place, although the diaspora still has the means to remain committed to the motherland and the church, Danielyan added. On June 18, amid the persecution of Karapetyan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the time had come to nationalize Electric Networks of Armenia. He added that the company's nationalization plan was ready. Karapetyan previously expressed support for the Armenian Apostolic Church amid its tensions with the Armenian government. On June 18, a court in Yerevan arrested Karapetyan for two months on charges of public calls to seize power in Armenia, his lawyer Liana Gasparyan said. Karapetyan, who has pleaded not guilty and called the Armenian authorities insolvent, is a major investor in Armenia through the Tashir Group. The foundation supports health care, education, cultural preservation, church reconstruction, youth sports, and social programs for low-income families and the disabled.

