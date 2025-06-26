https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/trump-calls-for-netanyahus-pardon-1122337876.html

Trump Calls For Netanyahu's Pardon

Trump Calls For Netanyahu's Pardon

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial must be immediately canceled or he should be pardoned as a "great hero, who has done so much for the state."

2025-06-26T03:18+0000

2025-06-26T03:18+0000

2025-06-26T04:58+0000

world

donald trump

benjamin netanyahu

israel

truth social

corruption

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1c/1122143264_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d4b3d7b718e521f277de6b76de1fddf7.jpg

"BREAKING NEWS…I was shocked to hear that the State of Israel, which has just had one of its Greatest Moments in History, and is strongly led by Bibi Netanyahu, is continuing its ridiculous Witch Hunt against their Great War Time Prime Minister! ... Bibi Netanyahu’s trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero, who has done so much for the State," Trump wrote on Truth Social. Netanyahu is suspected of corruption, bribery and abuse of power with the investigation opened in 2020. The Israeli prime minister has pleaded not guilty.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241210/what-to-know-about-israeli-pm-netanyahus-corruption-trial-----1121141891.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump-netanyahu relations, us-israel relations, netanyahu trial, netanyahu corruption, netanyahu trial,