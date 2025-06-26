International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/trump-calls-for-netanyahus-pardon-1122337876.html
Trump Calls For Netanyahu's Pardon
Trump Calls For Netanyahu's Pardon
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial must be immediately canceled or he should be pardoned as a "great hero, who has done so much for the state."
2025-06-26T03:18+0000
2025-06-26T04:58+0000
world
donald trump
benjamin netanyahu
israel
truth social
corruption
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1c/1122143264_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d4b3d7b718e521f277de6b76de1fddf7.jpg
"BREAKING NEWS…I was shocked to hear that the State of Israel, which has just had one of its Greatest Moments in History, and is strongly led by Bibi Netanyahu, is continuing its ridiculous Witch Hunt against their Great War Time Prime Minister! ... Bibi Netanyahu’s trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero, who has done so much for the State," Trump wrote on Truth Social. Netanyahu is suspected of corruption, bribery and abuse of power with the investigation opened in 2020. The Israeli prime minister has pleaded not guilty.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241210/what-to-know-about-israeli-pm-netanyahus-corruption-trial-----1121141891.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1c/1122143264_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a17c2519b0ea73b95978b0f8baa61c44.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump-netanyahu relations, us-israel relations, netanyahu trial, netanyahu corruption, netanyahu trial,
trump-netanyahu relations, us-israel relations, netanyahu trial, netanyahu corruption, netanyahu trial,

Trump Calls For Netanyahu's Pardon

03:18 GMT 26.06.2025 (Updated: 04:58 GMT 26.06.2025)
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump, left, and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wave as Netanyahu leaves the West Wing of the White House, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump, left, and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wave as Netanyahu leaves the West Wing of the White House, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2025
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial must be immediately canceled or he should be pardoned as a "great hero, who has done so much for the state."
"BREAKING NEWS…I was shocked to hear that the State of Israel, which has just had one of its Greatest Moments in History, and is strongly led by Bibi Netanyahu, is continuing its ridiculous Witch Hunt against their Great War Time Prime Minister! ... Bibi Netanyahu’s trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero, who has done so much for the State," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Supporters of Israel's Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu, seen in poster, gather outside a court in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 as Netanyahu is set to take the stand in his long-running trial on corruption charges. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2024
World
What to Know About Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial
10 December 2024, 12:51 GMT
Netanyahu is suspected of corruption, bribery and abuse of power with the investigation opened in 2020. The Israeli prime minister has pleaded not guilty.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала