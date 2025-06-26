https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/trump-calls-for-netanyahus-pardon-1122337876.html
Trump Calls For Netanyahu's Pardon
Trump Calls For Netanyahu's Pardon
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial must be immediately canceled or he should be pardoned as a "great hero, who has done so much for the state."
2025-06-26T03:18+0000
2025-06-26T03:18+0000
2025-06-26T04:58+0000
world
donald trump
benjamin netanyahu
israel
truth social
corruption
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1c/1122143264_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d4b3d7b718e521f277de6b76de1fddf7.jpg
"BREAKING NEWS…I was shocked to hear that the State of Israel, which has just had one of its Greatest Moments in History, and is strongly led by Bibi Netanyahu, is continuing its ridiculous Witch Hunt against their Great War Time Prime Minister! ... Bibi Netanyahu’s trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero, who has done so much for the State," Trump wrote on Truth Social. Netanyahu is suspected of corruption, bribery and abuse of power with the investigation opened in 2020. The Israeli prime minister has pleaded not guilty.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241210/what-to-know-about-israeli-pm-netanyahus-corruption-trial-----1121141891.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1c/1122143264_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a17c2519b0ea73b95978b0f8baa61c44.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump-netanyahu relations, us-israel relations, netanyahu trial, netanyahu corruption, netanyahu trial,
trump-netanyahu relations, us-israel relations, netanyahu trial, netanyahu corruption, netanyahu trial,
Trump Calls For Netanyahu's Pardon
03:18 GMT 26.06.2025 (Updated: 04:58 GMT 26.06.2025)
US President Donald Trump said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial must be immediately canceled or he should be pardoned as a "great hero, who has done so much for the state."
"BREAKING NEWS…I was shocked to hear that the State of Israel, which has just had one of its Greatest Moments in History, and is strongly led by Bibi Netanyahu, is continuing its ridiculous Witch Hunt against their Great War Time Prime Minister! ... Bibi Netanyahu’s trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero, who has done so much for the State," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
10 December 2024, 12:51 GMT
Netanyahu is suspected of corruption, bribery and abuse of power with the investigation opened in 2020. The Israeli prime minister has pleaded not guilty.