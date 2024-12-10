International
What to Know About Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial
What to Know About Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial
What to know about Israeli PM Netanyahu’s corruption trial.
Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing and rejected calls for his resignation. Fraud and breach of trust can result in prison sentences of up to three years. Bribery charges can result in up to 10 years in jail and/or a fine. Fresh revelations in the trial, along with the ongoing military actions, could see Netanyahu's coalition lose an early election, according to a poll by the Maariv daily.
12:51 GMT 10.12.2024
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitSupporters of Israel's Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu, seen in poster, gather outside a court in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 as Netanyahu is set to take the stand in his long-running trial on corruption charges.
Svetlana Ekimenko
Benjamin Netanyahu takes the witness stand for the first time in his ongoing corruption trial on Tuesday. Ahead of the testimony, Israel’s first serving Prime Minister on trial insisted that he was eager to “present the truth and finally explode the delusional unfounded accusations, the brutal witch hunt.”
The corruption charges against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were filed in 2019.
let's take a closer look at the allegations that Netanyahu has repeatedly denied.
Case 1000 centers on allegations that Netanyahu and his wife Sara received extravagant illicit gifts like champagne, cigars, and jewelry from Israel-born Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan and Australian investor James Packer in 2007-2016 to a tune of $186,000. Netanyahu reportedly helped Milchan renew his US visa and extended the tax exemption for returning expatriate Israelis.
In Case 2000, he is accused of fraud over an alleged deal with publisher Arnon Mozes, owner of the Yedioth Ahronoth. He reportedly considered enacting regulatory legislation to weaken rival outlet Israel Hayom, according to the indictment’s summary. Netanyahu did not follow through on that promise.
In Case 4000 (Bezeq-Walla), Netanyahu as communications minister is accused of authorizing regulatory decisions from 2012 to 2017 that financially benefited Israeli telecommunications company Bezeq, then owned by Shaul Elovitch. In exchange, Elovitch provided favorable coverage on his Walla news website. Elovitch and his wife are also on trial and deny wrongdoing. Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing and rejected calls for his resignation.
Fraud and breach of trust can result in prison sentences of up to three years. Bribery charges can result in up to 10 years in jail and/or a fine.
Fresh revelations in the trial, along with the ongoing military actions, could see Netanyahu’s coalition lose an early election, according to a poll by the Maariv daily.
