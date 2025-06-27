https://sputnikglobe.com/20250627/eu-commissioner-says-europe-not-ready-for-drone-war-1122346541.html
EU Commissioner Says Europe Not Ready for Drone War
EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said the European Union should have around three million drones annually in case of a possible conflict with Russia.
"Russia can have around five million drones, so we need to have capacities bigger than those in order to prevail... We need something like three million drones for one year if the war is starting," Kubilius told Sky News. In February 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin explained in detail in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson that Moscow is not going to attack NATO countries, there is no point in it. The Russian leader noted that Western politicians regularly intimidate their populations with an imaginary Russian threat in order to distract attention from domestic problems.
