Israeli Court Declines Netanyahu's Request to Delay Trial Testimonies – Reports
An Israeli court has declined Prime Minister Netanyahu's request to provide a two-weeks delay of his case hearings as the prime minister failed to provide reasons that would justify the delay, the state-run Kan broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the court's ruling.
On Thursday, Netanyahu requested a two-week break in the court proceedings against him on corruption charges, citing pressing regional challenges and the need to focus on critical national issues, including the Gaza conflict and hostage negotiations. Israel's State Prosecutor's Office also opposed Netanyahu's request. Netanyahu requested a delay following US President Donald Trump's call on social media to immediately cancel the prime minister's trial or to pardon him as he is a "Great Hero, who has done so much for the State." Trump said that the criminal cases against Netanyahu are a "ridiculous witch hunt," aiming to harm the head of the Israeli government. Several criminal cases are being investigated against Netanyahu in Israel. The schedule of hearings has been repeatedly disrupted due to armed conflicts with Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon. On June 11, a hearing was postponed after Netanyahu said he was feeling unwell. Two days later, he launched missiles on Iran. Netanyahu stands accused of multiple corruption-related crimes. The most serious accusations of bribery have been made within the so-called Case 4,000 on lobbying the interests of Bezeq, the country's largest telecommunications company, in exchange for maintaining positive image of Netanyahu on Walla, a popular internet news site controlled by the company.
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - An Israeli court has declined Prime Minister Netanyahu's request to provide a two-weeks delay of his case hearings as the prime minister failed to provide reasons that would justify the delay, the state-run Kan broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the court's ruling.
On Thursday, Netanyahu requested a two-week break in the court proceedings against him on corruption charges, citing pressing regional challenges and the need to focus on critical national issues, including the Gaza conflict and hostage negotiations.
"The request for the hearings delay in its present form does not contain detailed motives and arguments that could justify the delay," the document quoted by the broadcaster read.
Israel's State Prosecutor's Office also opposed Netanyahu's request.
Netanyahu requested
a delay following US President Donald Trump's call on social media to immediately cancel the prime minister's trial or to pardon him as he is a "Great Hero, who has done so much for the State." Trump said that the criminal cases against Netanyahu are a "ridiculous witch hunt," aiming to harm the head of the Israeli government.
Several criminal cases are being investigated against Netanyahu in Israel. The schedule of hearings has been repeatedly disrupted due to armed conflicts with Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon. On June 11, a hearing was postponed after Netanyahu said he was feeling unwell. Two days later, he launched missiles on Iran.
Netanyahu stands accused of multiple corruption-related crimes. The most serious accusations of bribery have been made within the so-called Case 4,000 on lobbying the interests of Bezeq, the country's largest telecommunications company, in exchange for maintaining positive image of Netanyahu on Walla, a popular internet news site controlled by the company.