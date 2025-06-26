https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/netanyahu-seeks-2-week-delay-in-trial-testimony-over-regional-tensions-1122344047.html
Netanyahu Seeks 2-Week Delay in Trial Testimony Over Regional Tensions
Netanyahu Seeks 2-Week Delay in Trial Testimony Over Regional Tensions
Sputnik International
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday requested a two-week break in the court proceedings against him on corruption charges, citing pressing regional challenges and the need to focus on critical national issues, including the Gaza conflict and hostage negotiations.
2025-06-26T15:42+0000
2025-06-26T15:42+0000
2025-06-26T15:42+0000
world
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
donald trump
gaza strip
israel
trial
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0f/1121180710_0:351:3016:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9f6a5b4ddab5fa83a156c1fe90ea18dd.jpg
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that Netanyahu's trial must be immediately canceled or he should be pardoned as a "Great Hero, who has done so much for the State." Trump said that the criminal cases against Netanyahu are a "ridiculous witch hunt," aiming to harm the head of the Israeli government. Several criminal cases are being investigated against Netanyahu in Israel. The schedule of hearings has been repeatedly disrupted due to armed conflicts with Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon. On June 11, a hearing was postponed after Netanyahu said he was feeling unwell. Two days later, he launched missiles on Iran. Netanyahu stands accused of multiple corruption-related crimes. The most serious accusations of bribery have been made within the so-called Case 4,000 on lobbying the interests of Bezeq, the country's largest telecommunications company, in exchange for maintaining positive image of Netanyahu on Walla, a popular internet news site controlled by the company.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/reza-pahlavi-netanyahu-lapdog-dreaming-of-returning-to-iran-as-new-shah-1122291908.html
gaza strip
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0f/1121180710_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0582de95e9ae37e81b7807561f6a61d1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu, corruption charges, gaza conflict and hostage negotiations
israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu, corruption charges, gaza conflict and hostage negotiations
Netanyahu Seeks 2-Week Delay in Trial Testimony Over Regional Tensions
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday requested a two-week break in the court proceedings against him on corruption charges, citing pressing regional challenges and the need to focus on critical national issues, including the Gaza conflict and hostage negotiations.
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that Netanyahu's trial must be immediately canceled or he should be pardoned as a "Great Hero, who has done so much for the State." Trump said that the criminal cases against Netanyahu are a "ridiculous witch hunt," aiming to harm the head of the Israeli government.
"Following the Operation Rising Lion [against Iran's nuclear program], alongside other regional and global developments, the prime minister must dedicate his full attention to addressing political, national and security priorities, including managing operations in the Gaza Strip and solving the hostage problem," Netanyahu's petition read, as quoted by the state-run Kan broadcaster.
Several criminal cases are being investigated against Netanyahu
in Israel. The schedule of hearings has been repeatedly disrupted due to armed conflicts with Hamas in the Gaza Strip
and Hezbollah in Lebanon. On June 11, a hearing was postponed after Netanyahu said he was feeling unwell. Two days later, he launched missiles on Iran.
Netanyahu stands accused of multiple corruption-related crimes. The most serious accusations of bribery have been made within the so-called Case 4,000 on lobbying the interests of Bezeq, the country's largest telecommunications company, in exchange for maintaining positive image of Netanyahu on Walla, a popular internet news site controlled by the company.