https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/netanyahu-seeks-2-week-delay-in-trial-testimony-over-regional-tensions-1122344047.html

Netanyahu Seeks 2-Week Delay in Trial Testimony Over Regional Tensions

Netanyahu Seeks 2-Week Delay in Trial Testimony Over Regional Tensions

Sputnik International

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday requested a two-week break in the court proceedings against him on corruption charges, citing pressing regional challenges and the need to focus on critical national issues, including the Gaza conflict and hostage negotiations.

2025-06-26T15:42+0000

2025-06-26T15:42+0000

2025-06-26T15:42+0000

world

middle east

benjamin netanyahu

donald trump

gaza strip

israel

trial

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0f/1121180710_0:351:3016:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9f6a5b4ddab5fa83a156c1fe90ea18dd.jpg

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that Netanyahu's trial must be immediately canceled or he should be pardoned as a "Great Hero, who has done so much for the State." Trump said that the criminal cases against Netanyahu are a "ridiculous witch hunt," aiming to harm the head of the Israeli government. Several criminal cases are being investigated against Netanyahu in Israel. The schedule of hearings has been repeatedly disrupted due to armed conflicts with Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon. On June 11, a hearing was postponed after Netanyahu said he was feeling unwell. Two days later, he launched missiles on Iran. Netanyahu stands accused of multiple corruption-related crimes. The most serious accusations of bribery have been made within the so-called Case 4,000 on lobbying the interests of Bezeq, the country's largest telecommunications company, in exchange for maintaining positive image of Netanyahu on Walla, a popular internet news site controlled by the company.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/reza-pahlavi-netanyahu-lapdog-dreaming-of-returning-to-iran-as-new-shah-1122291908.html

gaza strip

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu, corruption charges, gaza conflict and hostage negotiations