Israel's Defense Minister Instructs Army to Prepare Action Plan Against Iran

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday that he had instructed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to prepare an action plan against Iran to ensure that Israeli air superiority would be maintained and any hostile actions by Iran would be countered.

"I have instructed the IDF to prepare an action plan against Iran that includes maintaining Israel's air superiority, preventing the development of a nuclear program and the production of missiles, and retaliating against Iran for its support of terrorist activity against Israel. We will act regularly to prevent threats of this character," Katz said on X. The situation in the Middle East escalated on June 13, when Israel launched large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran retaliated to Israeli strikes by striking military targets inside Israel. It also denied the military dimension of its nuclear program, a claim supported by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which said it had no evidence of Tehran's possession of nuclear weapons. On June 22, the United States struck three Iranian nuclear sites — Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan — prompting Tehran to launch a missile strike on the US's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday. US President Donald Trump said late on Monday that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire to end the "12-day war." On Tuesday, Trump said that the ceasefire between Iran and Israel was now in effect, urging the sides not to violate it.

