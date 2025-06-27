International
Russia Begins Mass Production of Mini-Missiles for Pantsir Air Defense
Mini-missiles for the Pantsir air defense systems have been put into serial production, such systems can shoot down dozens of drones, Russian state corporation Rostec told Sputnik.
"Mini-missiles from the Pantsir air defense missile system of our High-Precision Systems holding company have passed a full cycle of state tests and have been put into serial production," Rostec said. The mini-missiles, as reported by the state corporation, can shoot down "flocks" of small enemy drones. It said the mini-missiles for the Pantsir systems were used in combat for the first time during Russia's special military operation and showed high efficiency.
09:21 GMT 27.06.2025
© Sputnik / Pelagiia Tikhonova / Go to the mediabankAll SAM Pantsir SMD-E on display at the ARMY-2024 defense expo and forum in Moscow region.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Mini-missiles for the Pantsir air defense systems have been put into serial production, such systems can shoot down dozens of drones, Russian state corporation Rostec told Sputnik.
"Mini-missiles from the Pantsir air defense missile system of our High-Precision Systems holding company have passed a full cycle of state tests and have been put into serial production," Rostec said.
The mini-missiles, as reported by the state corporation, can shoot down "flocks" of small enemy drones.
"Now one Pantsir-SMD-E can destroy dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles," Rostec said.
It said the mini-missiles for the Pantsir systems were used in combat for the first time during Russia's special military operation and showed high efficiency.
