https://sputnikglobe.com/20250627/mini-missiles-for-pantsir-air-defense-systems-put-into-serial-production---rostec-1122347982.html

Russia Begins Mass Production of Mini-Missiles for Pantsir Air Defense

Russia Begins Mass Production of Mini-Missiles for Pantsir Air Defense

Sputnik International

Mini-missiles for the Pantsir air defense systems have been put into serial production, such systems can shoot down dozens of drones, Russian state corporation Rostec told Sputnik.

2025-06-27T09:21+0000

2025-06-27T09:21+0000

2025-06-27T09:21+0000

military

russia

rostec

pantsir-sm

pantsir missile system

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0c/1119739667_0:159:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_be0a15294c9b40823cfac751e82a5f28.jpg

"Mini-missiles from the Pantsir air defense missile system of our High-Precision Systems holding company have passed a full cycle of state tests and have been put into serial production," Rostec said. The mini-missiles, as reported by the state corporation, can shoot down "flocks" of small enemy drones. It said the mini-missiles for the Pantsir systems were used in combat for the first time during Russia's special military operation and showed high efficiency.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240812/from-lancets-and-super-pantsirs-to-small-missile-subs-and-drone-docks-whats-new-at-army-2024-1119737530.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mini-missiles, pantsir air defense systems, russian state corporation rostec