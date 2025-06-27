https://sputnikglobe.com/20250627/russia-opens-criminal-case-over-ukraines-attack-on-chinese-journalist---investigators-1122349152.html
Russia Opens Criminal Case Over Ukraine’s Attack on Chinese Journalist - Investigators
Russia's Investigative Committee initiated a criminal proceeding on a terrorist attack after a Chinese journalist had been injured in the Kursk Region as a result of a Ukrainian drone strike, Svetlana Petrenko, an official representative of the committee, told Sputnik on Friday.
"The Main Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case on the grounds of crimes under paragraphs a, b Part 2 of Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (terrorist act)," she said. On Thursday, a security source told Sputnik that a correspondent for the Chinese Phoenix TV channel was injured in a drone attack in the Kursk Region while preparing a report on civilians. Later, the acting governor of the region, Alexander Khinshtein, said that the correspondent had a traumatic brain injury and a bruised wound to the head.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Investigative Committee initiated a criminal proceeding on a terrorist attack after a Chinese journalist had been injured in the Kursk Region as a result of a Ukrainian drone strike, Svetlana Petrenko, an official representative of the committee, told Sputnik on Friday.
"The Main Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case on the grounds of crimes under paragraphs a, b Part 2 of Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (terrorist act)," she said.
On Thursday, a security source told Sputnik that a correspondent for the Chinese Phoenix TV channel was injured in a drone attack
in the Kursk Region while preparing a report on civilians. Later, the acting governor of the region, Alexander Khinshtein, said that the correspondent had a traumatic brain injury and a bruised wound to the head.