International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250627/russia-opens-criminal-case-over-ukraines-attack-on-chinese-journalist---investigators-1122349152.html
Russia Opens Criminal Case Over Ukraine’s Attack on Chinese Journalist - Investigators
Russia Opens Criminal Case Over Ukraine’s Attack on Chinese Journalist - Investigators
Sputnik International
Russia's Investigative Committee initiated a criminal proceeding on a terrorist attack after a Chinese journalist had been injured in the Kursk Region as a result of a Ukrainian drone strike, Svetlana Petrenko, an official representative of the committee, told Sputnik on Friday.
2025-06-27T11:59+0000
2025-06-27T11:59+0000
russia
russia
ukraine
investigative committee
journalist
drone attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107714/08/1077140885_0:163:3063:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_d008469d14dbf688a05d11b84aa10d02.jpg
"The Main Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case on the grounds of crimes under paragraphs a, b Part 2 of Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (terrorist act)," she said. On Thursday, a security source told Sputnik that a correspondent for the Chinese Phoenix TV channel was injured in a drone attack in the Kursk Region while preparing a report on civilians. Later, the acting governor of the region, Alexander Khinshtein, said that the correspondent had a traumatic brain injury and a bruised wound to the head.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250627/china-voices-concern-after-journalist-injured-in-ukrainian-drone-strike-1122347282.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107714/08/1077140885_166:0:2897:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4da6b4730e57950b9187dae3ebe2e6c7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's investigative committee, ukraine’s attack on chinese journalist, ukrainian drone strike, kursk region
russia's investigative committee, ukraine’s attack on chinese journalist, ukrainian drone strike, kursk region

Russia Opens Criminal Case Over Ukraine’s Attack on Chinese Journalist - Investigators

11:59 GMT 27.06.2025
© Sputnik / Igor Kataev / Go to the mediabankA vehicle of the Russian Investigative Committee (File)
A vehicle of the Russian Investigative Committee (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2025
© Sputnik / Igor Kataev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Investigative Committee initiated a criminal proceeding on a terrorist attack after a Chinese journalist had been injured in the Kursk Region as a result of a Ukrainian drone strike, Svetlana Petrenko, an official representative of the committee, told Sputnik on Friday.
"The Main Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case on the grounds of crimes under paragraphs a, b Part 2 of Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (terrorist act)," she said.
On Thursday, a security source told Sputnik that a correspondent for the Chinese Phoenix TV channel was injured in a drone attack in the Kursk Region while preparing a report on civilians. Later, the acting governor of the region, Alexander Khinshtein, said that the correspondent had a traumatic brain injury and a bruised wound to the head.
Chinese Foreign Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2025
World
China Voices Concern After Journalist Injured in Ukrainian Drone Strike
09:10 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала